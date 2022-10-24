Four Port Lincoln museums have voiced support for relocating the historic fishing vessel Tacoma to a more prominent location to advance the city's tourism industry.
Axel Stenross Maritime Museum, Mill Cottage Museum, Port Lincoln Railway Museum and Port Lincoln RSL Museum are all in favour of moving the Tacoma from its current location in Sandy Point Drive to somewhere more accessible for tourists.
The support comes as the Tacoma Preservation Society continues its council election-season push to secure a viable long-term mooring for the 25-metre wooden fishing boat. The Tacoma is credited with revolutionising the Port Lincoln fishing industry when it arrived from Port Fairy in 1952.
"As a group of four, we are very supportive of the Tacoma being part of the area's history," RSL Museum curator Leigh Clayton said. Mr Clayton spoke on behalf of the other museums with their approval.
The museum group stopped short of supporting the Tacoma Preservation Society's proposal to relocate the boat to a potential community jetty near the Fisherman's Memorial in the Lincoln Cove Marina.
"We support the Tacoma as a focus for history in the area because it brings money into the town, and that location [near the Fisherman's Memorial] could well suit it, but we don't like to make specific comment on that," Mr Clayton said.
Moving the boat to a more prominent location would support Port Lincoln's tourism offering, Mr Clayton said.
"That would suit tourism, that would suit access to the boat itself."
The four museums partnered in 2021 to form the Port Lincoln Museum Trail. Tacoma Preservation Society President Ross Haldane helped develop the idea of the trail, but Mr Clayton said the group could not include the Tacoma "because they couldn't find an appropriate location to have it centralised."
Tacoma Preservation Society President Ross Haldane had previously expressed frustration at the time it had taken to find the Tacoma a permanent home. He said the Tacoma's current location at Sandy Point Drive presented problems because it had limited tourist access and the tidal flows sometimes made it hard to take the boat on tours.
"Where we are is really untenable. We recognised that 13 years ago and contacted council with our ideas."
Mr Haldane said he had been disappointed by council's lack of support in the time that had elapsed, and that council had "come back with no ideas."
"We focus on all this tourism stuff. Here's a jewel. I think people want to see it. Let's put it in a place where they can see it and it can operate properly. This is a money making thing for the town."
Mr Haldane said the group would continue to push for the Tacoma to be located near the Fisherman's Memorial as part of a proposal that would require council to apply for grant funding to build a community pontoon.
"Our goal is to locate the vessel near the Fisherman's Memorial. It can act as a piece of sculpture, or it can take people on adventures too. We can do both."
"It's the gold, best place. And I wouldn't be sitting here having this conversation if I didn't think we were going to achieve it."
The Tacoma is operated and maintained by volunteers.
