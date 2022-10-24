Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln museums support moving Tacoma to more prominent location

By Tristan Tobin
RSL Museum's Leigh Clayton spoke on behalf of four local museums which support moving the Tacoma to a more prominent location. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Four Port Lincoln museums have voiced support for relocating the historic fishing vessel Tacoma to a more prominent location to advance the city's tourism industry.

