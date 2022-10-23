Meet the local: Travis Nash

Travis Nash works for two of Port Lincoln's community outreach organisations - Red Cross and Foodbank.
It's a fitting double act for a man who has spent most of his professional life helping those around him.
Port Lincoln Times spoke to Mr Nash at a Foodbank event in October, where he was helping members of the community access the groceries they needed to get by.
"I like that it brings in different kinds of people," Mr Nash said.
Foodbank often functioned as a first contact point for members of the community who may need other support, Mr Nash said, and a big part of his job was talking to people and connecting them to other agencies.
It's a far cry from his previous jobs working with at-risk youth.
Mr Nash said he loved the challenge of breaking down the defences troubled young people often build to protect themselves from adverse circumstances. He had done youth work for Aboriginal Family Support Services, West Coast Youth and Brahminy Group.
At-risk youth often try to push away those seeking to help them, to see if and when they'll leave, Mr Nash said.
"So the harder they push is just them testing you. And they test me, but I'm like 'I'll see you again in the morning mate'. Once they knew I'm not going to give up on them, that barrier was broken and then respect was built."
"Once they actually know that you're not going to give up on them, you can see it in their eyes. That's what I like to see and what I love."
Mr Nash, along with staff from Boston Bean and other members of the community, were currently training young people who are disconnected from school how to be baristas. Their plan is to open a café and retail shop within Port Lincoln that provides work experience for young people.
Born and raised in Port Lincoln, Mr Nash said the community was beginning to reach out for help again after the isolation of the last few years.
"Covid put everyone into their box, they're starting to reach out to agencies again ."
