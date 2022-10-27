Port Lincoln Times

Learn more about battery systems

October 27 2022 - 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contact Allstate Solar on 8297 1277 to arrange a free-of-charge in-home visit so you can discuss the options available to you. Picture supplied.
Allstate Solar is a regular Tesla award winner. Picture supplied.

Allstate Solar home battery storage experts will be delivering free-of-charge home assessments throughout the Eyre Peninsula this month and discussing Tesla Home Battery Storage Systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.