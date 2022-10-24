Round three of the McDonald's Twenty20 Cup was played out on Saturday at Ravendale Sporting Complex.
Southern Eyre South had the win over Tod River by one run, the final scores Southern Eyre South 1/54 (14.2) to Tod River 10/53 (19).
Tom Morgan and Eli Giddings opened for Southern Eyre South, as Morgan made the most of the team with 24 runs.
The highest run scores for Tod River were Kade Mullins who made 15 and Sam Vanam Reedy who scored 14.
Top wicket takers for Southern Eyre were captain Ryan Siebert, Kaleb Oestmann and Damian Ashton-Green who claimed two wickets each.
Charlton defeated Tasman by a run in round three of the Twenty20 Cup, the final scores Tasman 10/104 (19.3) to Charlton 1/105 (17.4).
Charlton's Luke Yanic made the most runs for Charlton with 51. Yanic also claimed the most wickets with four to his name.
Bodhi Fauser opened the batting for Tasman and made the most runs for the team, as he clocked up 29.
Colts, Rovers and Waybacks had the bye.
The second round of the official season played out on Saturday.
Wayback defeated Tod River by 43 runs at Dorward Oval, the final scores Tod River 8/166 (45) to Wayback's 5/209 (45).
Jack Parsons made the most runs for Wayback with 86. Kade Mullins made the most runs for Tod River with 31.
Top wicket taker for Wayback was Mayurdhvajsinh Gadhavi who finished with four.
Tod River had a long list of wicket takers, as Archie Aldridge, Vjay Golla, Zac Mullins, Kade Mullins and Sam Vanam Reddy each had a wicket.
Southern Eyre South defeated Charlton by two runs at Wangary Oval, the final scores were Southern Eyre South 5/132 (43) to Charlton 9/130 (45).
Cooper Llewelyn made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 42 runs to his name.
Connor Madden made the most for Charlton with 28 runs to his name.
Southern Eyre's Ryan Siebert claimed the most wickets for his team with four.
Charlton's Jack Shanley and Luke Yancic claimed the most wickets for their team with two each.
