Do you know a woman who works tirelessly in her community and makes an important difference in the lives of others?
The Inspiring South Australian Women's Awards are now open for 2023 nominations, but only for one more week - nominations close on October 31.
The awards are broken into two award categories - the Inspiring South Australian Women's Award and the Emerging Leader's Award.
Recipients are announced in January 2023.
Both awards recognise the contribution women make in a voluntary or paid role, in advancing and enriching society, breaking down barriers, working tirelessly in their communities and making an important difference in people's lives.
The nomination process is simple, fill out the online questionnaire at https://inspiringsawomen.com.au/ and show a South Australian woman how truly appreciated she is.
"The Inspiring South Australian Women's Award celebrates the exceptional contribution women make and it's designed to acknowledge women who have previously not been publicly recognised for their work and service to the community," Minister for Women and 2012 Award recipient, Katrine Hildyard said.
The Inspiring South Australian Women's Award is jointly coordinated by the Australia Day Council and Department of Human Services' Office for Women.
