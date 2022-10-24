Port Lincoln Golf Club enjoyed good conditions throughout the week, as there were some solid scores to come out of a week full of events.
October 22
75 Men and 14 Women played a Par competition on Saturday, sponsored by The Marina Hotel.
There were two visitors fr4om Casuarina and Geraldton Golf Clubs.
The Men's A grade winner was Stuart Pobke with +4 on a countback from Trevor Durdin. B Grade winner was Tony Dragun also with +4 from Bill Healey on +1.
The C Grade winner was Fred Tammist on plus one, who counted out Andy Smith. Rundowns went to Greg Cotton +2, Grant Bamber, John Cheriton and Boyd McCurry on +1.
Matt Parker and Garry Downey came in square. The Women's winner was Diana Laube with a creditable +5 from Sue Cotton, square.
NTP Winners were Codey Marchesi, Gavin Cheriton, Boyd McCurry (twice) and John Cheriton.
October 21
Friday's results are generally a week behind due to printing schedules.
Fantastic numbers with 18 teams consisting of 70 players to start the season. This is by far the most numbers we have had to kick off the season and look forward to even bigger numbers if and when we get some nice weather.
As always, new teams and players are welcome at any stage of the year.
Many thanks to returning teams and a big welcome to our new teams, as always your support of the competition and sales over the bar is greatly appreciated by all at the club.
October 20
Thursday's Women's Stroke competition took advantage of the fine Spring weather with twenty players and Spot On Fishing sponsoring the day.
Excellent scores of 65 nett were winners, with Cynthia Thompson counting out Liz Weatherspoon. Rundowns went to Marg Jenkins 71, Kaye Jaensch 72 and Elaine Pierik on 73.
NTP Winners were Rhondda Mayfield and Carolyn Cocks, who also birdied the last hole.
October 19
Another fine day attracted 77 Men on Wednesday, with two visitors from Casuarina and Tumby Bay.
The A Grade Winner was Warren Rosman with 39 points, on a countback from Josh Hausler. Brian Henson won B Grade with 42 from Chris Cottrell, and Peter Watherston had the score of the day with 43 points, from Kevin Reidy on 39.
NTP Winners were Josh Hausler, Chas Chambers (twice), Greg Cotton, Garry Downey and Clint Scharfe and there were eight par-three birdies, won by Josh Hausler, Ben Abley, Greg Cotton, Chas Chambers, Peter Swaffer, Ryan Cottrell, Grant Bamber and Cliff Taylor.
October 18
The Tuesday Twilight competition over ten holes was won by Greg Cotton with 21 points from Huey Rosalia on 19 on a countback from Peter Kenny.
October 16
Sunday's Mixed Stableford event attracted 23 players, with George Mayhew winning with 38 points from Huey Rosalia.
