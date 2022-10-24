Port Lincoln Times

Netball SA representatives launch 'Walking Netball' program in Port Lincoln

Updated October 24 2022 - 5:58am, first published 12:00am
NetballSA has launched the Walking Netball program in Port Lincoln, as the Port Lincoln Netball Association had its first game on Thursday which was inclusive of senior women and men

