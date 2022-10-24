NetballSA has launched the Walking Netball program in Port Lincoln, as the Port Lincoln Netball Association had its first game on Thursday which was inclusive of senior women and men
Walking Netball aims to remove participation barriers for senior women and men, which in turn helps them experience health and social benefits of staying active through enjoying games of netball.
Netball SA representatives Hanna Heptinstall and Caitlin Sullivan came to Port Lincoln to launch the program.
More than 40 women came out to the PLNA Ravendale courts on Thursday October 20 to enjoy the first evening of Walking Netball.
Ms Heptinstall and Ms Sullivan gave an introduction of the philosophy and rules involved, as they took participants through a warm up before they began playing.
There was laughter and enjoyment from participants, and the session was followed by a social gathering with a sausage sizzle and time to have discussions both representatives.
If any women wish to participate or come see what Walking Netball is all about, feel free to come along each Thursday night at 6.30pm as are welcome.
Mixed Netball also started on the same night as eight teams nominated.
People showed some sound skills, and there was laughter and friendly banter with everyone eager for the rest of the season.
Orgainsers at Port Lincoln Netball Assocation stated the night was a success.
The Social Summer night competition began on Monday night with nine senior and seven junior teams participating.
