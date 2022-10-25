Port Lincoln Yacht Club is looking forward to an exciting year with the club hosting the Australian Offshore Keelboat National Championships.
Vice commodore Mr McFarlane said the championships would be run in conjunction with the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Lincoln yacht race and the Lincoln Week Regetta.
The Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race will be held on Friday February 17, and the Lincoln Week Regatta and Australian Yachting Championships would be held from Monday February 20 to Thursday February 23 2023.
"This is a prestigious event for us to land and bring to Port Lincoln as it will bring a lot of Australia's best racing yachts to Port Lincoln," Mr McFarlane said.
"This promises to be a massive event for not only the yacht club but for Port Lincoln."
Mr McFarlane said the event could include up to 50 boats, and some of the bigger boats need around 20 crew members each.
"We are looking at a big influx of people and it is really going to put the Port Lincoln yacht club in the national spot light for that period," Mr McFarlane said.
Mr McFarlane said the club was busy organising the event through Australian Sailing, as the club won the tender to host the event this year.
He said the club had also secured the Sharpie Nationals for 2024.
"We are hoping to hit the magical one hundred boats which has never actually been done for a Sharpie Nationals," Mr McFarlane said.
"Last time the Sharpie Nationals were in Port Lincoln, we were four short of the hundred boats."
Mr McFarlane said the Port Lincoln Yacht Club has had a long standing presence on the national stage.
"We have had a lot of national champions come out of Port Lincoln and we have had a lot of sailors come out of the Port Lincoln Yacht Club that have gone on to make sailing their career," Mr McFarlane said.
"For us to keep our presence on the national stage, it is quite important to us."
Mr McFarlane said big events like the regetta for example bring numerous people into the city for days at a time, which is in turn would be good for Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula region.
"We are looking forward to another successful season and like every club, the struggles with COVID-19 and the associated aftermath had its challenges," Mr McFarlane said.
"We are no orphans as every club is in the same boat pardon the pun and we have weathered the storm."
