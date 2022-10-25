Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Yacht Club to host Australian Keelboat National Championships

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 25 2022 - 3:57am, first published 1:00am
Port Lincoln Yacht Club members are looking forward to an exciting year for the club which will host the Australian Offshore Keelboat National Championships in conjunction with the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Lincoln yacht race and the Lincoln Week Regetta. Picture Jack Fletcher.

Port Lincoln Yacht Club is looking forward to an exciting year with the club hosting the Australian Offshore Keelboat National Championships.

