Port Lincoln Tennis Association names teams ahead of season opener

Port Lincoln Tennis Association gets their season underway this week with juniors starting competition on Thursday, 27 October.
Last year's premiers Alcott are looking to start their chase for back-to-back premierships when they come up against De Minaur.
On Saturday morning Nadal play Djokovic and Federer play Barty. Stosur will have the bye.
The following players have been named as competitors.
Stosur
Holly Bates, Drew Tonkin, Austin Clem, Sebastien Clem, Cjuba Vidov, Seth Schlink, Santo Hayman and Harry Page.
De Minaur
Cooper Puckridge, Imogen Barnes, Chase Raleigh, Jack Berryman, Isabel Lydeamore, Charlotte Hollitt, Jahva Fauser and Makai Fauser.
Nadal
Hunter Gray, Pearson Cliff, Estelle Gray, Finn Freeman, Aidan Kay-Baker, Talia Freeman, William Van Riet and Patrick Cooke.
Federer
Cindy Cabot, Ruby Cabot, Ainsley Poole-Keane, Bolu Ekujumi, Braydon Foote, Angas Stoakes, Harlee Freeman, Archer Edmonds and Nate Glass.
Barty
Javier Keatley, Jack Hatzimanolis, Chase Vanderwal, Lucy Hatzimanolis, Stella Hatzimanolis, Erin Wiseman, Neve Thomas and Zierra Keatley.
Djokovic
Edward Kutny, Sibeal Hopkins, Claire Bailey, Chelsea Jude, Grace Kutny, Mia Schlink, Ayla Pocock and Ivy Hanrahan.
Alcott
Sachi Vidov, Sienna White, Bella White, Jorja Povey, Alexis Povey, Nash Christian, Cody Price and Harry Williams.
Colour ball competition
The Tennis Association also welcomes players to its Green, Orange and Red ball competition. The first game is Saturday, November 5 at 9.00am at the Stevenson Street courts.
The following players have been named as competitors.
Brae Marschall, Josiah Jericho, Jordan Jericho, Mayello Boardman, Tobin Hansen-Mantle, Ari Crawford, Sophia Harrison, Samuel Harrison, Zaylen Keatley, Archie Daviess, Archie Aird, Matilda Aird, Layla Hart, Ife Ekujumi, Pelumi Ekujumi, Liam Stoakes, Rafferty Dennis, Cherrish-Lee Gardiner, Grady Edmonds, Shiloh Freeman, Charlie Rowley, Farrah Fitzgerald, Willow Spencer, Aedan Spencer, Balin Mantle, Quade Mantle, Amity Mantle, Paddy Hanrahan, Hudson Barr, Molly Hollitt, Heidi Peake, Coen Poole, Bryson Pocock, Sienna Hutchinson, Ada and Siarra.
