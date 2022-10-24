Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Tennis Association names teams ahead of season opener

October 24 2022 - 4:26am
Last year's premiers Alcott are looking for back-to-back titles. Back row, Tom Hyde (team manager), Aiden Kay-Baker, Hunter Gray, Sibeal Hopkins and Estelle Gray. Front row, Charlotte Hollitt, Alexis Povey, Jorja Povey and Mabel Hyde. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln Tennis Association gets their season underway this week with juniors starting competition on Thursday, 27 October.

