Headspace Port Lincoln's Employer Night will provide the staff at headspace and employers to network and pass on information about mental health in the workplace.
The event will be held at the Boston Sporting Association on Wednesday November 9, and will run from 5pm-7pm.
Port Lincoln headspace vocational specialist Tara Welsh said the event would be held in a casual setting where attendees could approach her and the headspace staff with any questions and take the opportunity to network.
"We run a Work and Study program here where we help young people with resumes and finding their first jobs and supporting them with their mental health in the workplace along with the clinicians," Ms Welsh said.
"They may suffer from anxiety or other mental health problems so this event will give that information to employers and give employers tools to be able to communicate with staff, learn how to deal with it and how to approach a conversation with them if they see that they are struggling."
Ms Welsh said they would be teaching attendees about the barriers in the workplace, and the clinicians would work through the different types of mental health.
"We have had comments from employers about young gender diverse people as well and the clinicians can give the employers some tools and how to talk to them if they are struggling and create conversations in the workplace," Ms Welsh said.
Ms Welsh said the staff at headspace would teach them how they can refer their employee to them if they need help, either one on one on the job or organising appointments at headspace.
"They can refer to our Work and Study program or they can refer to a clinician," Ms Welsh said.
"When young people are trying to look for new jobs and approaching employers, we coach them through that and also being that support person."
Ms Welsh said it was important to help employers understand that it is okay to talk about mental health.
"You do not have to hide behind it, if you are working in a place and it is really busy and you get overwhelmed and you need five minutes, it is okay to tell your employer that," Ms Welsh said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.