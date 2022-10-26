Port Lincoln Times

Headspace to run Employers Night to pass information on about mental health

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:10am, first published October 26 2022 - 11:30pm
Port Lincoln headspace vocational specialist Tara Welsh - headspace will be holding an Employers Night event to give employers a chance to network with headspace staff and learn more about mental health in the workplace. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Headspace Port Lincoln's Employer Night will provide the staff at headspace and employers to network and pass on information about mental health in the workplace.

