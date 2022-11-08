Port Lincoln Community House received a $10 000 from SA Grants to include the aging community into its existing digital literacy classes which have been running for the past 12 years.
Community House manager Linda Davies said the organisation works to include everyone in its classes across all ages.
Ms Davies said the classes are held every Tuesday morning from 9 until 12pm at Community House.
"It is very important that the aging community get the skills to use the self serve check out at Woolworths or K Mart for example," Ms Davies said.
"We put in for a SA Grants for the digital literacy to help the aging people and we were successful."
Ms Davies said she encourages participants to bring in their Iphones and Ipads as well as their computers for the classes.
"We will help them navigate and teach them how to get involved," Ms Davies said.
"Our coordinator of the classes Louise Stutzer runs the classes with other helping and she has been doing for a few years."
Ms Davies said people had the option to bring their own devices in to learn on or learn on the devices Community House has at its premises.
"We could help them set up online profiles like on Facebook so they can keep in contact with people including family members and grand children," Ms Davies said.
Ms Davies said Community House would discuss having more than one class a week if more people decide to come along and the demand increases.
"We have got a lot of people that help during the classes under Louise," Ms Davies said.
"Digital literacy is everywhere nowadays, and it can be overwhelming so we want people to be able to feel confident in the digital world."
