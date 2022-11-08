Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Community House receives funding for digital literacy classes

By Lachlan Smith
November 8 2022 - 3:38pm
Local Murray Wright took part in Community House's Digital Literacy classes, which are held every Tuesday on site. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Community House received a $10 000 from SA Grants to include the aging community into its existing digital literacy classes which have been running for the past 12 years.

