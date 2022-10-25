Local issues part two: Port Lincoln mayoral candidates weigh in ahead of election

Two candidates are standing for Mayor in the Port Lincoln City Council Elections this November. Incumbent Mayor Brad Flaherty faces former Area Councillor Diana Mislov for the top job.
In the lead up to the election, Port Lincoln Times asked both candidates what they thought on a range of local issues. We present the second portion of the candidate's responses here. Names and responses are presented in ballot order. The first portion of the mayoral candidate's responses is available here.
Do you think Port Lincoln Council should have hosted a 'meet the candidates' event?
Brad Flaherty
In my experience, this has traditionally not been an occurrence in Port Lincoln Local Government elections. It is the responsibility for each candidate to provide the rate payers with information regarding their campaigns. I don't believe it should be at the expense of rate payers.
Diana Mislov
Yes. This would be a great opportunity for interested voters, to meet candidates and learn more about them. The 1000 character Candidate Profile included in voting packs, is hardly enough detail. Standard questions, like the ones asked here, help people decide whether the responses align with what voters expect from those set to represent them.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.