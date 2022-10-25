Round two of the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball season played out on the weekend, as the Roadrunners defeated Squaws in the A grade by two and kept its opposition scoreless, while the Eagles defeated Shields by six, the final scores 15-9.
U16s
Shields def Eagles 15-6
Eagles got off to a great start in the batter's box with some safe hits to Lightfoot, Johncock and Madden followed by some great base running, opening their score tally with a maximum five runs.
Shields also showed that they could do the same with some strong patient batting and lighting quick base running. The little tiger cubs scored five runs, before they headed back out the field.
The second innings saw Shields display some sharp fielding by pitcher Chloe Todd with two outs (one strike out) to send Eagles back the bench with no runs added.
Shields managed five runs in the second innings with a nice two base hit to centerfield to Kimberlee Fauser.
Eagles batters struggled to penetrate the gloves of the Shields infield, managing to add one run to their tally, before three outs and side away.
Aimee Colbung-Ware opened the new innings with a safe hit, her team mates following along with them scoring in five runs.
The fourth innings started with a three bagger to right field to Sophie McFarlane, Bec Madden also wanted in smashing a homerun to right field scoring three runs.
Ella Wiseman showed us her batting skills smashing a homerun to centerfield.
Unfortunately time beat the blue and gold to add more runs to their tally with time being called and the game reverting, shields finishing the game on top. A great game played in great spirits.
Squaws def Roadrunners 8-4
Last year's grand finalist met for the first time in a great display of the up-and-coming junior talent.
Tanayah D 'Agostini got Roadies off to a good start with a safe hit to second.
Roadies got the runners on bags and a missed pitch saw a runner get home before side away.
Squaws then got runners on bags and a nice right field hit from Ella Simpson got Jorja Defelice around the bags and a run was scored.
Bella Francis had a nice hit to short stop but was picked up by Roadrunners Lily O'Leary for a great out. Two catches to Roadrunners saw side away.
Jess Woolford hit a nice home run for Roadrunners that brought in three runs before Squaws tightened the defence and got the three out.
Lani Newman at catcher for Roadies had a nice throw up the line to get the runner out at first and helped her side send Squaws back to field with no runs added.
Ella Simpson pitching for Squaws was playing well contributing to all three outs in this dig.
It was great to see new players from each side, including Squaws Makyra Sweeney, Lexi Bayly and Lotti Curtis contributing to their teams with great team batting.
It was four all halfway through the game as both sides showed great skills. Squaws then had some nice hitting and managed to get runners around to take the lead.
Codee Wheare had a cracking hit to left field that looked like it was sailing away for a home run, but young Charlotte Atkins stuck out her glove and took the catch that received a big cheer from both supporters' sides.
Squaws managed to hang on and get the win.
B Grade
Shields def Eagles 9-3
Eagles started with the bat, but struggled to get the ball past Shields pitcher Welsh who managed 2 outs to retire the Eagles crew.
Taryn Fauser had a lovely two base hit to left field to score Hartwich. Stacey Hanley's safe hit to left field scored Shields second run before Eagles rallied and saw Kelly Sewer get two outs to send Shields back to the bench without adding any more runs.
The second innings saw Welsh pitching two strikeouts and a ripper catch to Turner-Wiebreck at right field with no runs being scored by Eagles.
Up and coming powerhouse Airlie Hartwich smashed a homerun to leftfield adding the only score to her teams growing tally. A catch to Johncock at short stop finished the batting inning for Tigers.
The third innings saw three up three down for Eagles. Confident team batting saw safe hits by Shields to score five runs, with Taryn Fauser smacking another two base hit.
Some quick glove work by Bartley at third and Johncock at Short stop prevented any more runs across the plate.
Eagles Jacqui Johncock in her first game opened up the fourth innings with a monster hit to centre field for a home run.
Some great base running saw Eagles claim two more runs. The fourth innings saw a few changes to Shields and Eagles took this as their chance to swoop; they displayed some great fielding sending Shields back to the bench with only one run added to their score.
Eagles started the fifth dig with a safe hit to Daranee 'Oui' Kanplong, Kelly Sewer, and Shannel Bartley.
The blue and gold's worked hard to add some runs to their final tally, but time and game was called seeing Shields win a great game.
Roadrunners defeated Squaws 15-9
The game started with a hard-hit ball from Tanya Habner straight down the throat of Jennie-Lee Te Wano.
Bronwyn Warland then had a nice hit to get on bags and was helped around the bases by a well-timed bunt from Brooke Neindorf.
Squaws then got the three out and took their turn to bat. Squaws got runners on, and a nice left field hit to Warland saw a well-timed throw get the runner out at third.
Jakoda Skinn hit a cracker to left and made it to second. Squaws had a big dig at bat getting in six runs to get off to a good start. Roadies batted again, but couldn't get past the reliable glove of Gemma Fowler at left field.
Squaws next bat saw a well-timed home run to centre field to Marlee Anderson.
Both sides were finding the gaps and getting runners on base but tight defence in the field from both teams made it hard to bring runs in. Young Tanayah D 'Agostini had a nice safe hit, and her quick legs brought her around the diamond.
It was nine all going into the last dig and Roadies had a great bat with young D'Agostini having another safe hit to right field.
She then took off from third to get a run home on a misfield. Roadies managed to add six runs to the tally before Squaws got the three out and went in to bat again.
Roadies held the tight defence and got the three outs to take the win.
A Grade
Eagles def Shields 15-9
Katie Wells started the game with a safe hit to left, with Hayley Wiseman and Billie Jenkins following suit to have safe hits scoring two runs in the first dig.
Shields batters replied with some safe placed hits and aggressive base running by stalwarts Weisz and Fauser helping to score four runs in the bag, before some on point pitching by Wiseman sent shields back to the timber.
Johncock, Wells and Dendunnen all had safe hits in the second at bat allowing Eagles to score two runs for the team to grow their tally.
Shields second dig saw no runs added with Hayley Wiseman shutting down the field with a strike out and a catch.
The third dig saw Eagles score six runs with safe outfield hits, including a two base hit to Billie Jenkins. Mary McCarthy showing, she has not lost it with a safe outfield hit too.
This gave the Eagles girls a huge boost in confidence, and they were playing some great team softball.
The reply from Shields in the third was short lived with Wiseman again striking out batters and a rainmaker catch to Daranee 'Oui' Kanplong to retire Tigers to three runs.
Eagles fourth at bat saw them put their foot down with a three base hit to Marlee Anderson and a massive three run homerun to young star Katie Wells (the army roll at first base was an added bonus for the spectators).
This was where the runs stopped though with the next three batters sent back to the bench unable to penetrate shields fielders.
Shields rallied a fight back in the fourth with Mel Balek crunching a standalone homer to leftfield and Luka Woods teeing off a nice three base hit to right field.
Wiseman dug deep on the pitching mound to strike out three batters making the three outs for her team and see time and game called.
Best at bat: Eagles Katie Wells four from four including a home run, Billie Jenkins three from four; Shields Mel Balek two from three (one homerun) Luka Woods two from three.
Best in field: Eagles Hayley Wiseman five strikeouts
Roadrunners def Squaws 2-0
Squaws started string with Jennie-Lee Te Wano getting a good out first up and then Shyane McDonald got Tegan Newman out from right field with a well-timed throw.
Roadies got on bags with a couple of walks and centre field hit to Jess Jolly got a run in. A strike out to Alana Jantke got the third out and Squaws were up to bat.
Jacinta Packer got on the bag first up. Claire Norsworthy had a big hit to left but it went straight to Milly Morton for the out.
Squaw had a few more safe hits but could not cross home plate before three down. Jantke got the first two Roadies batters out on strikes before Jess Woolford got a right field hit.
Roadies got runners on but also couldn't convert before going back to field. It was three up three down for Roadies with Jess Jolly pitching for three strikeouts.
Milly Morton then had a nice two bag hit for Roadies next bat and Jolly then hit her around to score another run before three out.
It was the last run scored for the game as both sides were playing well and getting runners on the bags but tight defence from both teams held up any more runs being scored.
Anna Te Wano had a nice hit but was caught by Tegan Newman at right. Roadies then batted again with big hits but a catch from outfield expert Jacinta Packer sent her back to the bench.
McCouaig then came to bat, but it was a case of Dianne to Shyane and McDonald caught her at left.
Squaws had one more chance to score and they again got runners on but a beautiful throw from Kahsha Judge in catcher to get the tag out stopped the advanced runner.
Roadies then got the last two outs and took the win in a tight defensive game from both sides.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.