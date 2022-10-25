Port Lincoln Times

Roadrunners claim win over Squaws in Port Lincoln softball

Updated October 25 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:01am
Round two of the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball season played out on the weekend, as the Roadrunners defeated Squaws in the A grade by two and kept its opposition scoreless, while the Eagles defeated Shields by six, the final scores 15-9.

Local News

