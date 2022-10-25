There were only a few opportunities to get out between the wind and rain this week. Here's what was biting and where.
West Coast
Venus and Streaky Bays have been good for mixed size King George Whiting. Be prepared to move a few times, use some berley and Goolwa Cockles or prawns as bait and you should have some success. There are also plenty of Salmon between 0.5 and 2kg taking lures and baits, some good sized Tommies, but not many Trevally or Garfish. Quite a few Flathead in the 35-45cm bracket have also been landed on pilchard baits fished in the channels. Talia and Locks Well have been good for Salmon up to 4kg on metal lures.
Coffin Bay
King George Whiting are there in good numbers, but there are plenty of thin 27-32cm fish, so make sure you measure them. Goolwa Cockles or squid baits have been the go with a little berley. For better sized fish, try deeper water, or head out to Farm Beach and fish in 6-10 meters for Whiting to 40cm. Inside the Bay, the Snook, Tommys and Trout have been getting harder to find. Head away from the boat ramp/Goat Island area towards Seal Corner and there are good numbers still. Gummy Sharks and Eagle Rays are in the bay in good numbers. Any of the drop offs into deeper water, or where the current flows would be a good spot to drop a Salmon bait to catch a Gummy or two. Offshore has been good fishing when the weather allowed. Nannygai, Blue Morwong, School Sharks and a few Samsonfish were landed on jigs and baits.
Port Lincoln
King George Whiting numbers are still improving. Spalding Cove, Horse Rock, September Beach, Louth Bay and North Shields have all produced Whiting to 40cm at times throughout the week. A good berley, Goolwa Cockles and a few moves have seen boaties getting a good bag of fish most days. There are also plenty of Snook, Salmon Trout and a few other species being caught around the bay for those trolling small minnows.
The town jetty, caravan park jetty and Snapper Rock have produced some good Squid on small jigs with a warm jacket, or plenty of UV colour. Other good spots for Squid have been around Billy Lights, Boston Island, Louth Bay and in the passage. Offshore has been quiet again this week. It should fire when the weather improves due to the lack of traffic over the last few months. Blue Swimmers are still being sighted after dark in a few areas, so it may be worth dropping a pot or two if you are out and find a bit of warmer water.
Tumby Bay
King George Whiting to 45cm have been caught in good numbers in the bay and out at the group. Goolwa Cockles and local prawns have been the best baits. Fish shallow early or late in the day, or deep during the middle of the day for best results. There are also plenty of good sized Squid, Snook and Salmon to be caught in the area.
Port Neill and Arno Bay
There have been a few reports by boaties of good catches of King George Whiting to 38cm on squid baits. Moving around after catching three to four fish in each area seems to be the key to getting close to a good bag limit. There have also been plenty of good Squid, Salmon and Snook caught around the reefs.
Cowell
Blue Swimmer Crabs have been a bit quiet still, but there are plenty of King George Whiting, Yellowfin Whiting, Garfish and Snook to be caught inside and just outside the harbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.