King George Whiting are there in good numbers, but there are plenty of thin 27-32cm fish, so make sure you measure them. Goolwa Cockles or squid baits have been the go with a little berley. For better sized fish, try deeper water, or head out to Farm Beach and fish in 6-10 meters for Whiting to 40cm. Inside the Bay, the Snook, Tommys and Trout have been getting harder to find. Head away from the boat ramp/Goat Island area towards Seal Corner and there are good numbers still. Gummy Sharks and Eagle Rays are in the bay in good numbers. Any of the drop offs into deeper water, or where the current flows would be a good spot to drop a Salmon bait to catch a Gummy or two. Offshore has been good fishing when the weather allowed. Nannygai, Blue Morwong, School Sharks and a few Samsonfish were landed on jigs and baits.