Members of the Port Lincoln Yacht Club arrived bright and early down at the foreshore to prepare for the club's open day.
Sailors experiences pleasant weather for sailing, with light winds throughout the day.
20 boats set sail during the open day, with sizes ranging from small dinghies to large keel boats.
Guests at the open day included representatives from Cruising Yacht Club of South Australia and from the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron.
Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty was on board the official boat for the day along with several members of the yacht club executive committee.
Members conducted a sail past where all the boats acknowledge the commodore and the commodore acknowledges all the boats. This was followed by a short race called the Commodore's Cup.
Sailors got together in the afternoon in the club and had dinner to officially launch the season.
