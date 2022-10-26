Discover what's on around Eyre Peninsula

LEARN TO SIGN
Auslan Signing
Friday, October 28, Port Lincoln Library, 1pm, learn Auslan signing, call Faye 0419 718 805
QUIZ NIGHT
Port Lincoln Lions Club
Friday, October 28, 7.30pm, Ravendale Sporting Complex; Quiz night, tables of eight, $10 a head, bring nibbles, open bar, tea and coffee, proceeds to Royal Flying Doctors Service, Terry: 0437 499 094.
MUSIC WORKSHOPS
Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club
Friday, Oct 28 - Sunday Oct 30, music workshops of various skill levels with Bruce Watson at the Anglican Parish Hall, Bruce Watson performs Sunday at 2pm, ring Bec 0474 101 546 to book.
DELICIOUS DELIGHTS
Toolgie Strawberry Fete
Friday, October 28, Tooligie Hall at 6.30pm, adults $18, children $10, schnitzels, salad and sausages for lunch, strawberries with cream or ice cream, raffles, trading table, activities, proceeds to the Tooligie Hall.
TIME TO REMINISCE
Reunion: Custom Credit and CAGA Finance companies
Saturday, October 29, Strathmore Hotel, North Tce, Adelaide; chance to reconnect with old colleagues, contact Richard Hall on 0408 272 070.
OP SHOP OPENS
Anglican Op Shop
Tuesday, November 1, shops opens from 9am to 3pm for cruise ship passengers and the community, all normal Op shop lines will be available, shop closes on November 4 but will re-open on November 5 from 10am to 2pm for a Strawberry Fete trading table.
HIGH TEA
Port Lincoln Ladies Probus Club high tea
Friday, November 4, High Tea with Port Lincoln Combined club at 10am at the Port Lincoln Bowling club rooms, phone Ruth 0428 833 029
LIVE MUSIC SESSION
Port Lincoln Cellar Folk Club
Saturday, November 5, Live Music Session at Anglican Parish Hall at 8pm, a range of music, mainly acoustic, with poems and jokes, no admission charge and all ages welcome, BYO drinks and nibbles. (0428 886 870), live music at mini-fair on the Parish Hall lawns on the morning of November 5.
MARKET DAY
Port Lincoln Lions Club
Sunday, November 6, Lions Hostel in North Shields from from 9am to 2pm, Royal Flying Doctors Service donut van on site, plus Lions' barbecue, tea, coffee and cake, live music, register your interest by Monday October 31, ring Jenny 0437 499 094.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
