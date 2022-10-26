House of the Week | Street to street frontage

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
An exceptional opportunity to purchase in such an exclusive location, it's oozing with exceptional lifestyle. A unique property in many ways than one and with unlimited opportunities to develop in a dress circle location.
Already with amazing features including a swimming pool and extensive decking, positioned across two allotments (6 Victoria Crescent 1279m2 and 5 Ives Place 1136m2 as per image) this home is ready to simply move in and enjoy.
Positioned on an enormous 2,415m2, (already subdivided) those with building or property development experience will certainly see the potential including renovation and potential land division - subject to planning consent.
Featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms with claw foot bath and spa bath, timber cabinetry in kitchen, electric gate access from Victoria Crescent, solar power, and much more.
A solid and spacious home that is sited on a tightly held residential strip of Kirton Point that has extensive ocean outlooks over the main wharf and towards Boston Island.
What sets this property apart from any other is being street to street from Victoria Crescent and Ives Place. These properties are becoming harder to find nowadays and in this location this is one that is sure to create a lot of interest.
