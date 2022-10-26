The District Council of Streaky Bay is building on its existing skate park facility in aiming to create a "dynamic" and "activated" community hub through its Youth Precinct project.
Council is seeking community feedback on the Draft Concept Plans for the Streaky Bay Youth Precinct, as council has the goal to offer recreational and social experiences for all members of the community.
CONVIC who are globally renowened leaders in Skate Park and Youth Space Solutions have led the concept development and design after an extensive first round of consultation.
Council has worked with CONVIC to work to develop a "community led" engagement process to aim to deliver an inclusive, activated, and social space for the community and visitors.
Council will fund the project through grants received from Plan SA Open Spaces/Places for People, Local Roads, and Community Infrastructure Program, Eyre Plus and Streaky Bay Community Hotel.
The organisation is also set to partner with ArtsUp Streaky Bay to deliver a small interactive art component.
Council has stated the area is an important public realm hub for Streaky Bay and the broader municipality.
Streaky Bay Council General Manager, Prosperity Penny Williams said it was exciting to see the concept plans be developed and that they reflect the community and youth consultation sessions.
"I am sure the youth of the district will be just as excited when they view the plans, and we are very much looking forward to receiving further feedback," Ms Williams said.
Council chief executive Damian Carter said it was encouraging to see such a "high quality" and "modern facility" being developed for Streaky Bay and youth in the community.
"The plans look like it will be a facility that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people and will also act as a value adding facility to the region," Mr Carter said.
A copy of the plans and a feedback survey will be available on Council's website www.streakybay.sa.gov.au.
Hard copies will be available from the Principal Council Office and Visitor Centre, and via Social Media.
