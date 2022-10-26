Port Lincoln Times

Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano to perform at Boston Bay Wines

Updated October 26 2022 - 2:36am, first published 1:00am
Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano will be performing live in November at Port Lincoln's Boston Bay Wines. Picture supplied.

Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano will be performing live in November at Port Lincoln's Boston Bay Wines, and she will also be hosting a Shamisen workshop and Taiko demonstration during her time in the city.

