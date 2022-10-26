Award-winning Japanese composer and vocalist Noriko Tadano will be performing live in November at Port Lincoln's Boston Bay Wines, and she will also be hosting a Shamisen workshop and Taiko demonstration during her time in the city.
Ms Tadano's performance at Boston Bay Wines will be on November 12 starting at 7:30pm, suitable for ages 13 and up.
Ms Tadano will host the Shamisen workshop and Taiko demonstration for local Taiko drumming group and music students from the local Navigator College leading to the on-stage performance and pre-show Taiko demonstration at 7 pm for show goers.
Country Arts SA has stated Ms Tadano is a virtuoso master of the Japanese Shamisen, a three-string banjo-like instrument.
The organisation also stated Ms Tadano is Adelaide-based and her performances take audiences on a journey that moves between traditional and modern Japanese music, as her performance draws on folk songs (Minyo) and original pieces.
Ms Tadano will be bringing the "thunderous" sounds of Taiko drums to her performance, and she will be joined on stage by local student Taiko drummers for one number.
Taiko teacher Amy Nairn, said, her students were excited to share their love of Japanese traditional music with the Port Lincoln Community.
"They are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Noriko Tadano who does amazing performances with her shamisen and in creating fusion music," Ms Nairn said.
"Our more senior taiko students feel very lucky to play on stage with Noriko for one of her songs. We hope that you enjoy the traditional sounds of Japan."
Port Lincoln Arts Council secretary Jenny Chillingworth said council were excited to see continued live performances return to the community.
"Port Lincoln has a sister city relationship with Muroto in Japan so many of our community have experienced Japanese hospitality," Ms Chillingworth said. "Our tuna fishing industry also has a strong connection to the Japanese fish market."
"The audience can expect to be entertained in a relaxed, pleasant environment, and enjoy a glass of local wine."
Country Arts SA stated people are being encouraged to wear Japanese clothing and bring a small plate of supper to share following the performance.
Ms Tadano is Japanese-born and she moved to Australia in 2004. She has been playing the lute instrument since she was six years old.
She has performed many different areas of the world and she has collaborated with renowned musicians, including Adam Page, Dave Faulkner and Ash Grunwald.
Ms Tadano has also performed at popular local festivals WOMADelaide and OzAsia.
She also featured on the silver screen when she made the Australia's Got Talent finals performing as a duo with George Kamikawa in 2012.
Bookings countryarts.org.au
