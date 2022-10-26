Fire crews responded to a house fire on York Street in Port Lincoln on Tuesday night.
South Australian Metropolitan Fire Services (MFS) dispatched three appliances and nine firefighters to the house blaze at around 9pm Tuesday, 25 October. One CFS appliance also attended the scene to support MFS operations.
All occupants of the home were accounted for prior the arrival of MFS crews. Neighbouring residences on either side of the home were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reported injuries.
"On arrival crews found a single story home with smoke issuing from one side and the rear of the home," an MFS statement said
Fire crews mounted an "internal and external attack on the fire", gaining control over the blaze within 10 minutes and "protecting nearby exposures", an MFS spokesperson said.
Crews extinguished the fire 30 minutes later.
The blaze damaged living, kitchen and laundry areas in the home, with heat and heavy smoke damage throughout, an MFS statement said.
A neighbouring home sustained minor smoke damage.
MFS estimated the damage bill at $250,000 in total.
Fire cause investigators would attend the scene Wednesday 26 October.
