Port Lincoln Times

Fire at a York Street home in Port Lincoln Tuesday night, no injuries reported

Updated October 26 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:27am
There were no injuries at a house fire on York Street on Tuesday night. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on York Street in Port Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Local News

