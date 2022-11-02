Former local Tracy Secombe will be passing on self care tools from her book 'People Pleaser to Soul Pleaser' and interviewing another local about her battles at an upcoming sold out event.
The event will be held on November 6 at Port Lincoln Hotel from 10am to 12pm.
Ms Secombe said she has been working with farmers around Australia for the past six years, which has included areas in the Eyre Peninsula.
She said she grew up in Port Lincoln and lived here until she was 15 years old before she went away to college as a border.
"My mother grew up in Cummins and that is why I am running the Self Care Sunday event over there."
Ms Secombe said her book 'People Pleaser to Soul Pleaser' was published in July this year, and that her book highlights how from her experience people pleasing is common in rural communities.
"That is certainly what I modelled from my mother growing up and living in a country town because everybody knows each other," Ms Secombe said.
"There is the whole 'what will the neighbours think?' because everybody talks about each other."
Ms Secombe said one of the main themes throughout the book is around mental health, and the mental health issues that can come with someone who worries constantly.
"I am interviewing Paula Symonds who lives in Port Lincoln now," Ms Secombe said.
"She did live on a farm years ago on the Eyre Peninsula when she was married and her husband committed suicide so I am interviewing her because she has an inspirational story."
Ms Secombe said Ms Symonds will be opening up about her story and what she has done in the past several years to recover.
Ms Secombe said the event will begin with a morning tea before she shares her own story with the crowd, and people will be able to ask Ms Secombe and Ms Symonds questions after their speeches.
Ms Secombe said she will have the opportunity to speak with people one on one at the event during her book signing.
"All of the proceeds of the event are going to Mentally Fit EP so Lain Montgomerie from Mentally Fit EP will also be there," Ms Secombe said.
"We are going to have door prizes and all of the prizes are donated by locals from Port Lincoln and surrounds."
The event will be recorded and posted on Tracy's website after the event www.tracysecombe.com.au
