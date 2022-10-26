Port Lincoln Times

West Coast Homecare organise 'Mad Hatter' themed tea party

By Lachlan Smith
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:30am, first published October 26 2022 - 11:00pm
West Coast Homecare cheif executive Deanne Hartwig (left), West Coast Homecare's Jill Schultz, event emcee Emma Pedlar, West Coast Homecare's Karen Carlson and Samantha Rogers - Ms Schultz and Ms Carlson received service awards from the organisation at the recent 'Mad Hatters' tea party event. Picture Tristan Tobin.

West Coast Homecare held a 'Mad Hatter' themed tea party event at the Port Lincoln Hotel to bring its consumers together and have fun.

