West Coast Homecare held a 'Mad Hatter' themed tea party event at the Port Lincoln Hotel to bring its consumers together and have fun.
People came dressed in Matt Hatter costumes to fit the theme. West Coast Homecare chief executive said Deanne Hartwig said the organisation enjoys organising events to bring its consumers.
"The purpose of today was also to present our annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year to our consumer group," Ms Hartwig said.
"We have had a long history West Coast Home Care we commenced in 1987 and we have had some staff who have been very loyal to us who we have awarded three service awards today."
Karen Calrson received an award for 20 years of service to West Coast Homecare and Jill Schultz was awarded for 10 years of service to the organisation.
Ms Hartwig said the organisation works to engage with its consumers across all of its regions regularly, which includes the towns Cleve, Cummins, Tumby Bay and Port Lincoln.
"We have grown significantly over the past five years particularly, and we like to hear from our 600 consumers to let them guide us on how we can deliver their services better," Ms Hartwig said.
Local Emma Pedlar was also emcee on the day to come along and provide positive encouragement to its consumer group.
"Emma is full of fun and frivolity herself and so it is just an amazing day for people to come and relax and enjoy and have a good laugh together with the staff and some carers who look after them," Ms Hartwig said.
"We want to refocus on our consumers constantly and to just continue to grow our services in a manner that meets their life goals."
Ms Hartwig said the organisation's board has been doing some strategic planning, and that one of the main items to come up has been around organising more fun days which would in turn mean increased social interaction with its consumers.
"We want to encourage those people to take up more social activities so they actually have much more meaning and friendships," Ms Hartwig said.
Ms Hartwig said she was impressed with the effort that had gone into the array of different costumes especially the hats on display.
"I do not know how the judges are going to pick the best hat of the day it is amazing the effort people have gone to," Ms Hartwig said.
West Coast Homecare board director and chair Cathy Pearson said it was "fantastic" to be able to hold these community forums.
"We have found since COVID-19 people really enjoy getting out and seeing each other reconnecting and making new friends on the day," Ms Pearson said.
Ms Pearson said the board fulfills the role of focusing on the governance and financial side of the organsaiton.
Ms Pearson said the event had been a success, and wearing or an over the top hat was a good ice breaker with everybody.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.