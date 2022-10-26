Tunarama: Halloween party to kick off community fundraising for Port Lincoln's landmark event

A community Halloween party in Brinkworth Reserve this October will mark the first major fundraising event for Tunarama 2023, which returns to Port Lincoln in January after three years.
The 'Halloween and Haunted House' party presented by Tunarama is on October 31 and will be identical to a popular event held last year for the Royal Flying Doctors' Service. The woman behind last year's spooktacular, Karen Fiegert, is holding it again this year to fundraise for Tunarama.
"It was massive," Ms Fiegert said.
Last year's party attracted over 400 people, with activities for children aged 3-15. The popular haunted house attraction will return, as will the face painting, photobooth, free lollies, barbeque and Royal Flying Doctors' Service donut van.
"Be prepared to be scared," Ms Fiegert said.
The family-friendly event will take place at Brinkworth Reserve on Winters Hill on Monday, October 31, from 4.30pm to 8pm.
Cost of admission to the haunted house is $10 for one child, $20 for two children and five dollars for each child after that in the same family group. Accompanying adults can enter the haunted house for free. All proceeds go to Tunarama.
"Tunarama takes a lot of money to put together, and it's not always fully funded by sponsors," Ms Fiegert said, who is also on the Tunarama organising committee this year.
"As a committee we're trying to do a lot of private fundraising ourselves"
Ms Fiegert said her favourite part of running the Halloween event was seeing local children respond to the haunted house.
"Just the excitement of the kids. I have spooky music in the haunted house but I don't really need it because the screaming drowns it out anyway."
Tunarama
Port Lincoln's nationally famous Tunarama Festival returns to the foreshore this year, beginning Australia Day, Thursday, 26 January 2023.
"The parade will be back, the fireworks will be back, the carnival rides will be back. It should be fabulous," Ms Fiegert said.
"We're trying to make it a bit different. We've got quite a few new things this year."
"Things will kick off first thing Thursday morning and it's going through to Saturday night, where it concludes with the fireworks."
There are no official events on Sunday this year so those travelling from Adelaide have time to make it home for the start of school term. Carnival rides will still be available on the foreshore on Sunday however.
Children's day activities are scheduled primarily for Friday, January 27.
