Tunarama Festival organisers have appealed to members of the community to begin work on parade floats soon if they plan to enter something elaborate.
The festival is set to return to Port Lincoln this January after being cancelled for two consecutive years during the pandemic. Tunarama will run from January 26 to 28, 2023. The parade will be held on Saturday, January 28.
"There's lot of different [float] categories, so there's business, community, individual, funniest, that type of thing," Tunarama committee member Karen Fiegert said.
There will be a small cost associated with entering a float, with prizes available for strong entries.
"There is a small charge of $15 to register, but the prizes are quite big. I think highest prize for a given float is about $600," Ms Fiegert said.
The rules of entry are broad, and many types of float are welcome to help event organisers put on a show.
"Even if you've got a float in the Christmas Pageant, we're happy to have that in the Tunarama Pageant. It doesn't matter if it still has a Christmas theme. Do a Halloween theme!" Ms Fiegert said.
Whatever the entry, if it will require time to build Ms Fiegert recommended beginning on it work soon.
"If they're going to do anything really creative, they need to start working on it now. If they're going to be cutting things out of wood or building something. They need to start seriously thinking about putting it together now."
Event organisers have promised a few surprises in the parade this year.
"We have a few other exciting things that are going to happen in the parade, but I'll keep hush on that."
Ms Fiegert was prepared to make one special request to willing members of the community.
"I'd love to see a walking group dressed as the Village People."
