Port Lincoln Times

Rising tide: Tunarama organisers encourage Port Lincoln community to enter parade floats

TT
By Tristan Tobin
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
Tunarama will return to the Port Lincoln foreshore this January, said festival comittee member Karen Fiegert.

Tunarama Festival organisers have appealed to members of the community to begin work on parade floats soon if they plan to enter something elaborate.

TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

