Port Lincoln Airport and Tumby Bay Aerodrome will receive funding through the latest round of a South Australian Government program from a total of $345,000.
The SA Government will allocate the funding to upgrades at five regional airports, airstrips and aerodromes across regional SA through the latest round of the Support Regional Aviation Program.
Port Lincoln Airport will be receiving funding for a lighting upgrade, while Tumby Bay Aerodrome will be receiving funds for apron repair and upgrade.
Other areas that were announced to receive funding for projects included Kingston, Yorketown and Booleroo Centre.
Uses for the funding will be allocated to projects including resealing of runways, upgrades to fencing, lighting and electrical systems, and apron repairs and upgrades.
The program contributes South Australian Government funding towards infrastructure improvements within the regional aerodrome network.
The aim surrounding the program is to work to improve regional airports to comply with regulatory requirements, accommodate changing airline fleets, support the growth of regional aviation markets, and deliver regional economic and social benefits through improved air services.
The SA State Government has stated safe, operational regional airports are vital in the delivery of essential goods and services such as food supplies, health care and passenger air services to remote communities.
This is particularly important when road access is unavailable, unreliable or disrupted for extended periods because of seasonal weather conditions.
For more information about the Support Regional Aviation Program, visit www.dit.sa.gov.au/regional_aviation_funding
