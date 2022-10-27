We were at West Coast Homecare's 'Mad Hatter' themed tea party at the Port Lincoln Hotel, where the organisation's consumers gathered for an afternoon of fun.
People came to the event dressed in Matt Hatter costumes to fit the theme on Wednesday October 26. West Coast Homecare also presented its annual report for the 2021/2022 financial year.
West Coast Home Care has a long history as it commenced in 1987, and the organisation presented service to long-time team members during the event.
The organisation works to connect with its 600 consumers across all of its regions including Cleve, Cummins, Tumby Bay and Port Lincoln, who help guide the team at the organisation on what they can do to deliver their services better.
Local Emma Pedlar was also emcee on the day, as she provided positive encouragement to its consumer group through some of her readings to the crowd.
