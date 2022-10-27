Port Lincoln council encourages community to vote in election

Port Lincoln City Council has released a statement encouraging residents to participate in November council elections.
Those registered to vote in Port Lincoln should already have received their postal ballot pack. Ballots must be received by the Electoral Commission of South Australia (ECSA) by 5pm on November 10 to be included in counting.
"Voting in your Council Election is important," the council statement said.
"People will need to make sure that they don't leave it too late to put their ballot papers in the post as ECSA must receive the ballot material by the closing date of 5pm on Thursday 10 November 2022," Port Lincoln City Council CEO Matthew Morgan said.
Those who leave posting their ballot until the last week can instead drop their ballot papers into the local Council Office prior to 5pm on Thursday 10 November 2022. Ballot papers are not accepted after this date.
ECSA guidance on how to vote is available to read at www.councilelections.sa.gov.au or can be picked up from the City of Port Lincoln Council Office.
Eligible voters who have not yet received their postal ballot can request a new one from the ECSA website or call 1300 655 232. The last day to request a replacement ballot pack is Thursday 3 November 2022, 5pm.
