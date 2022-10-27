Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln council encourages community to vote in election

October 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Your vote will help decide who represents you and your community for the next four years," council said in a statement.

Port Lincoln City Council has released a statement encouraging residents to participate in November council elections.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.