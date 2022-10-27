Tamara Calderwood has been a teacher at the Port Lincoln Special School for seven years. In that time she's seen how new technology and amenities can enrich the lives of local children living with disabilities.
"It's changed so much, we've gone from doing a lot of that personal care to teaching our kids a curriculum and giving them English and math skills that they can take with them out into the community," Ms Calderwood said.
"Doing these things gives them real purpose and they can transfer those skills outside the school"
Ms Calderwood said the advent of tablet computers with programs that help children with special needs to communicate had added to the quality of life of many students.
One of her students with limited speech and mobility was given a communication board that allowed him to create messages with tiny finger movements.
"He told us a message about wanting to ride in the car with his dad," Ms Calderwood said.
"You could just see his face when we could understand what he was saying, and he was communicating to us. And it's just this spark. This is why we do it."
"The kids have a voice and we are here to help them get that voice."
Port Lincoln Times spoke to Ms Calderwood at an event at the Port Lincoln Special School to celebrate the opening of its new playground. She had been part of the committee steering the playground project and had organised a fundraising market for the opening event.
"I wanted something for our kids to be able to do with their learning, that's why we put our market day together," Ms Calderwood said.
"It's easy for our kids to get missed, and they can sit in the background quietly. So giving them a role is really important."
Students on the day were greeting guests, reading the acknowledgement of country and helping at market stalls. Between jobs, they were running down to play on the new playground, an amenity Ms Calderwood said enriches the children's lives and makes teaching easier.
"So things like a trampoline, it's getting our kids to understand how to regulate their body and their internal senses."
"Every kid will have something different that helps them calm down, that's why it's important to have a variety of equipment."
Ms Calderwood said her interest in caring for special needs children started early.
"I always had a lot to do with kids growing up. A couple of people I knew had disabilities and that sort of sparked my interest. It's something I'm really passionate about."
"I love coming to work and seeing the smile on their faces and how they respond when they interact with you. They're great people to work with."
At the end of the interview a small boy approached Ms Calderwood and asked for her help. She smiled and went with him right away.
