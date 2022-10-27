Port Lincoln Times

Meet the local: Port Lincoln's Tamara Calderwood

By Tristan Tobin
October 27 2022 - 10:30pm
Tamara Calderwood is a teacher at Port Lincoln Special School. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Tamara Calderwood has been a teacher at the Port Lincoln Special School for seven years. In that time she's seen how new technology and amenities can enrich the lives of local children living with disabilities.

