'Breaking down barriers': UniHub Port Lincoln to offer study space and guidance to potential students

A soon-to-open university study centre in Port Lincoln now has an on-site coordinator potential students can chat to for guidance in picking study pathways.
Uni Hub Spencer Gulf will open its Port Lincoln study centre on early next year, expanding local access to tertiary education. The centre is currently being built on Adelaide Place and will open in time for Semester 1 2023, which commences in early March.
Ahead of its opening the Uni Hub has appointed a local student and campus coordinator who is now available by appointment to guide locals considering further study to pick the course or degree that's right for them.
"I'm really excited. What it's going to offer Port Lincoln has such big potential, and will give something to students that they haven't had before," local Uni Hub coordinator Cate Wuttke said.
"I don't feel that anybody should miss out because of where they live."
Mrs Wuttke's role is to help students navigate what can be a complex set of choices ahead of entering tertiary education.
"My job is to listen to what people want to do and see what we can offer them," she said.
"Come in and have a chat and we will look at ways we can assist or guide you."
UniHub is not a university itself. It is a Commonwealth supported university centre that enables students to access university degrees from institutions around the country. UniHub centres offer more support than is available to students who undertake remote study solely from home.
The hubs are similar to a university library, offering a quiet place to study, a high-speed internet connection, computers and access to generalist tutors by appointment. The study space will be open seven days a week from 6am until midnight.
UniHub is run not-for-profit and its space will be free to use for any local studying at any university in Australia.
The centre will also offer access to guidance and support about bridging courses that are an initial pathway into tertiary education.
"A bridging course gives people options and allows them access to a university degree once completed," Mrs Wuttke said.
UniHub work with local schools and industry to identify skills gaps in the local workforce and offer courses that can support learners to find a job in high-demand fields.
Having courses available to complete in a supported environment in Port Lincoln may be a solution for potential students who wanted to study closer to home, Mrs Wuttke said.
"It opens up opportunities, particularly for someone who didn't think they'd be able to go to university."
"It breaks down barriers like having to leave family or the cost of having to move to Adelaide to study."
Some qualifications will still require students to travel for placement blocks, often a few weeks at a time.
Mrs Wutke said she was also available to help parents who may want to find out more about tertiary education options for their children. Once built, the centre will hold an open day before the start of semester 1, 2023.
The majority of the roughly 200 students currently connected to UniHub's Spencer Gulf centres in Kadina, Port Pirie and Port Augusta are the first in their family to enter tertiary education. Around 40 of the 200 are in foundation studies involving pre-university qualifications.
Interested students can reach Mrs Wuttke by completing study enquiry form at the UniHub website, or can contact her directly on portlincoln@uninhubsg.org or 0493 499 400.
Mrs Wuttke is an Eyre Peninsula local with 20 years' experience working in education administration.
"I love guiding people to get to where they want to go," she said.
