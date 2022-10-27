Police are preparing a report for the Coroner following the suspected drowning of a woman at Sleaford, on the Eyre Peninsula.
Emergency services were called to Fishery Bay Road at Sleaford at around 3pm on Thursday, October 27 as a senior local woman aged in her 60s was pulled from the water unconscious.
The woman died at the scene after paramedics made desperate attempts to save her life.
SA Police has stated there were no suspicious circumstances.
