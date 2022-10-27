Port Lincoln Times

Senior local woman drowns at Sleaford with emergency services called to the scene

Updated October 28 2022 - 1:27am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:37pm
Police are preparing a report for the Coroner following the suspected drowning of a woman at Sleaford, on the Eyre Peninsula.

