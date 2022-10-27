The first cruise ship to visit Port Lincoln in over two years will arrive on Tuesday.
The Coral Princess was set to arrive in Port Lincoln on Sunday, September 18, however, the route was cancelled because of bad weather along the Victorian and South Australian coasts.
The ship that was set to arrive in September would have been carrying 1700 passengers and 900 crew.
The cruise ship will now arrive in Port Lincoln on Tuesday, November 1.
The South Australian Tourism Commission estimated the 2019-20 cruise season brought over $120 million into the state economy.
City of Port Lincoln Council's Manager of Economic Development and Tourism Growth Naomi Blacker told The Times in September the cancellation had hit variety of local industries.
"It has a big impact on our tourism and hospitality and retail community," Ms Blacker said.
"All the passengers and crew make a contribution to the economy here, even the crew who go shopping at supermarkets and spend up at op shops."
