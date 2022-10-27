Port Lincoln Times

Cruise ships set to return to Port Lincoln after over two years next week

Updated October 28 2022 - 3:58am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:55pm
The first cruise ship to come to Port Lincoln in over two years will arrive on Monday. Picture supplied.

The first cruise ship to visit Port Lincoln in over two years will arrive on Tuesday.

