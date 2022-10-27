Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council call for nominations for Citizen of the Year Awards

Updated October 28 2022 - 1:05am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
City of Port Lincoln Council is calling on more nominations for Citizen of the Year Awards, as nominations will close in November. Picture supplied.

City of Port Lincoln Council is still calling on people to nominate for the Citizen of the Year Awards.

