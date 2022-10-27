City of Port Lincoln Council is still calling on people to nominate for the Citizen of the Year Awards.
Nominations will close on Friday November 18 2022, and council has stated the citizen of the year awards provides an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate people and organisations within the community who contribute to make city a better place.
City of Port Lincoln Council's chief executive Matthew Morgan said he would use last year's Citizen of the Year Award winner Sharon Humenick as a good example of someone who has contributed to the community on that level to be nominated for the award.
Ms Humenick was recognised for her volunteering efforts around the 'Tunarama' event and for other organisations and sporting clubs as well.
"As part of Australia Day celebrations Council wants to shine a light on these people and tell them how much we appreciate them and to let them know they have not gone unnoticed," Mr Morgan said.
"Help us acknowledge these people by nominating them for an award."
The four Award categories are:
Council stated a nominee could be a person who is a volunteer, an advocate, an entrepreneur, a researcher, a sporting legend or a community hero.
Council also stated putting forth a nomination is a simple process, as people can nominate online, and nomination forms are also available at the council office and Port Lincoln Library.
Through the nomination forms, one must write into council what this person has achieved and why one would like to see them recognised.
Visit www.citizenoftheyear.com.au for more information.
