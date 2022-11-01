Port Lincoln Special School officially opened its new playspace in front of a big crowd of special guests and families last week.
The school also ran its Markets and offered up a sausage sizzle on the deck. Port Lincoln Special School students Dani and Leigh read an acknowledgement of country to start proceedings.
Port Lincoln Special School Principal Matt Syme made a speech to the crowd, as he spoke about when he first became principal three years ago and reflected on his first meeting with governing council.
"At that meeting I realised that not only did they make amazing scones, but more importantly that they had a long held dream to build a new school, one specifically designed for the needs of students with unique abilities," Mr Syme said.
"As I delved more deeply I saw that they had what it takes to bring a dream to reality."
Mr Syme said the governing council made the brave decision to "Open up the piggy bank" and go after its goal.
"Three years later we have a new classroom at PLHS for our students to socialise with like aged peers and access better facilities and a broader cirriculum," Mr Syme said.
"Thank you to Todd George, Russell and Yelland Architects and Mossops building. And now a playground designed to maximise student independence, sensory regulation and social interaction."
Mr Syme said the a lot of hard work done by the redevelopment committee had helped the school get to this point.
Mr Syme made a special mention to their "fearless" Governing Council leader Bronwyn Warland before inviting her up to thank past and present GC members and the redevelopment committee.
Ms Warland's list of members included Merideth Lindsay, Petta Munday Carmen Elliot Kerryn Cunningham Delice Sheey Ali Sunderland (decesased, Julie Sampson, Tamara Calderwood, Susan Shanley and Matt Syme
Mr Syme invited Director of Wax Design Amanda Balmer to the stage who thanked everyone who had assisted her in bringing together the project.
Director of Elton Landscapes Martin Elton was also called to the stage to thank his team.
Mr Syme continued with a long list of people to thank who had played a role in helping make the project a reality.
He said in his speech that this playground would be suitable for everyone.
"It symbolises the need for, and benefits of, intelligent and inclusive design," Mr Syme said.
"We hope that it serves as a beach for others to follow when planning their spaces and congratulate the City of Port Lincoln Council for engaging WAX and Eltons too."
Mr Syme said the school would soon be inviting more schools and classes to visit, which would enable their students and the Special school's to play together and build friendships and understanding between each other.
"We know that when they do they will see how our students do not just have unique abilities, but they have what I like to call superpowers," Mr Syme said.
"You only have to see how our students can light up a room with joy and communicate their messages so succinctly to know what I mean."
Mr Syme said he was hoping once the students build this connection, fellow schools will invite their students to join in on their spaces.
"Hopefully this is just the beginning," Mr Syme said.
"As well as adding the sensory garden using the funds raised today we will engage our students voices and work with Russel and Yelland again to create a site that is more easily accessible and welcoming for visitors."
Ms Warland and past and present members of governing council came forward to cut the ribbon to officially open the playground.
