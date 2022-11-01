Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Special School principal thanks team behind the build of new playspace

Updated November 1 2022 - 6:39am, first published 1:15am
Governing Council leader Bronwyn Warland came forward with past and present members of the council to cut the ribbon to officially unveil the new playspace at the Port Lincoln Special School. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Port Lincoln Special School officially opened its new playspace in front of a big crowd of special guests and families last week.

