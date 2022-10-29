BOM issues gale warning for coastal SA

Coastal South Australian communities are bracing for gale force winds on Sunday after an official government warning.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a marine wind warning on Saturday night stating most coastal areas of South Australia would be affected by gales on Sunday, October 30.
The BOM has issued the warning for the following areas:
Far West Coast, Upper West Coast, Lower West Coast, Central Coast, South Central Coast, Spencer Gulf, Investigator Strait, Upper South East Coast and Lower South East Coast.
A strong wind warning has also been issued for the Adelaide Metropolitan Waters and Gulf St Vincent areas on Sunday.
BOM gale warnings apply to winds averaging from 34 knots up to 47 knots.
