The Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce recognised different local businesses during its Business Excellence awards night, which included two new categories.
People had the chance to network with other local businesses during the event was held on October 28 at the Port Lincoln Hotel. The two new categories to the night included Primary Producers Excellence Award and the Professional Services Excellence Award.
Career Employment Group Customer Service Excellence Award was the first to be presented to Coffey Automotive - Brendan Coffey.
Commendation award for this category was awarded to Williams Funeral Services - Chris Jenkins, and People's Choice award went to Boston Bay Diner - Nino Tangredi.
Specsavers New in Business Excellence Award was next and the winner was Santis.
The Commendation and People's Choice award went to The Beach Bakery Express.
RSM Australia Professional Services Excellence Award was awarded to Mark and Winnie Santos General Services, and the People's Choice award was presented to Sevenseas Creative.
The City of Port Lincoln Council Community Excellence Award was awarded to Yarredi Services, and the commendation award went to headspace Port Lincoln. The People's Choice went to Port Lincoln RSL.
Business SA Young in Business Excellence Award was won by ShoreBuild Homes Port Lincoln, and the People's Choice went to Fresh-48 and Family Photography.
Boston Bay Smallgoods Company was awarded the Eyre Peninsula Advocate Primary Producers Excellence Award, while the People's Choice award for this category went to Mla Homegrown.
L'Anse French Cafe and Croissanterie award won the Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula Tourism and Hospitality Excellence Award, and the People's Choice award for this category went to Hotel Boston.
Magic 899 and 5CC Building and Trades Excellence Award was won by Rocksolid Building Co, and People's Choice went to Choices Flooring By Kym Woolford.
Untamed Escapes was awarded The Bendigo Community Bank Business Excellence Award (Bendigo Bank).
The Commendation award for this category went to Little Brown Goose, and People's Choice was awarded to L'Anse French Café and Croissanterie.
Chair of the Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Sharnie-Marie Barney said the chamber was happy with the large number of people in attendence.
"We had 66 initially nominated and 60 submissions for awards so an amazing number," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said it was important to see business owners be acknowledged on the night.
"That is what the whole evening is about," Ms Barney said.
"As a business owner myself, you do really struggle along sometimes and when you get an acknowledgment like this from the public and other businesses in the community it really does just lift your spirits."
Ms Barney said without the event's gold sponsors and silver sponsors, the night would not be possible.
