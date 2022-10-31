Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Chair Sharnie-Marie Barney said the organisation's Business Excellence Awards night was a good opportunity for businesses to network with each other.
Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce held its annual Business Excellence Awards night on Friday October 28, where people also had the opportunity to network with fellow businesses and celebrate throughout the evening.
Ms Barney said the Chamber of Commerce was determined to continue to give back to the community, be a voice for the community and empower other businesses.
"I think each of us individually at times in our own business journey have had those people that have lifted our spirits and encouraged us to keep going and we just want to be that for businesses," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said their networking events are focused on the needs of the community and what the businesses need to help them grow.
"We bring a number of people across even from Adelaide and different individuals in our community to speak about those important issues," Ms Barney said.
"We recently collaborated with the Regional Development Australia and presented an event that was based around skilled migration."
Ms Barney said Port Lincoln was a great place to start a business.
"I think the creative energy that is there in the beginning is so exciting for a new business and Port Lincoln has such a great community to support that," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said business owners just starting out in Port Lincoln would be put to the test, as they would be aiming to build up their business up in a smaller environment.
"There are business that say we do not need a physical premises, we are going to put it on wheels and we are going to be able to go to all of the different places where people need our service," Ms Barney said.
Ms Barney said this was the same with online businesses, as COVID-19 has helped people realise that they can operate a business from their home.
"We can still live in this beautiful community and have all the benefits of that lifestyle and we can do business with people all around the world thanks to digital technology," Ms Barney said.
