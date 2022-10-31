Port Lincoln Times

Jackson Smith makes a tonne for Tasman against Tod River

Updated October 31 2022 - 5:22am, first published 4:15am
Tasman batsman Jackson Smith made 136 runs in the third round of Port Lincoln Cricket.

