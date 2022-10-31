Tasman batsman Jackson Smith made 136 runs in the third round of Port Lincoln Cricket.
Matches between Tasman and Tod River, and Southern Eyre and Wayback were played out on Saturday October 29.
Tasman played Tod River at Ravendale Oval, where Tasman defeated Tod River by 200 runs, the final scores were 2/284 (45) to 10/84 (28.4).
Jackson Smith made tonne for Tasman, as he wracked up 136 runs, while Nick O'Leary made the most for Tod River with 22 runs.
Marlie Fauser took five wickets for Tasman, while Archie Aldridge and Luke Penna were Tod River's only wicket takers with a wicket each.
Southern Eyre defeated Wayback by four runs at Ravendale, the final scores were 10/139 (42.3) to 4/143 (35.2).
Ben Smith scored the most runs for Southern Eyre South, while Billy Campbell had the most runs for Wayback with 47.
Majoor Ackland took the most runs for Southern Eyre South with three wickets, while Dylan Vonderwall and Nicholas Kleinig had two wickets each for Wayback.
Charlton had the bye.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.