Squaws defeat Eagles by 10 in A grade Port Lincoln softball

Updated October 31 2022 - 7:50am, first published 5:23am
Shields player Danielle Mieger pitches to her opponent at Port Lincoln softball. Picture supplied.

Squaws had a big win over the Eagles in A grade in Round three of Port Lincoln softball, while Shields had a win over Roadrunners who were kept scoreless.

