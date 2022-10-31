Squaws had a big win over the Eagles in A grade in Round three of Port Lincoln softball, while Shields had a win over Roadrunners who were kept scoreless.
A Grade
Squaws def Eagles 12-2
In the last game of the first round the reigning premiers took on Eagles, Squaws battered first with Alana Jantke smashing a home run before her team was shut down.
Squaws' infield controlled the Eagles first bat retiring the team with no runners past second.
The second and third innings had both pitchers in control either striking batters out or cramping the batters resulting in easy catches for the fielders.
Squaws two to Eagles one score line at the end of the third innings showed how tight the game was.
In the fourth innings squaws batters started to find gaps in the field scoring another two runs before a great Eagles double play stopped their run.
Eagles batters where struggling to get the ball through the squaws fielders.
Slowly Squaws batters showed their dominance with some fabulous out field hits including U16 player Ella Simpson smashing her first ever senior home run. Eagles are continuing to rebuild with players like the Johncock sisters returning to play for the first time in over 10 years.
The game was played with Great Spirit between the teams with encouragement from both clubs Eagles are still a couple of senior players short so anyone interested in playing a fun game contact Hayley Wiseman
Batting - Squaws Ella Simpson three from three (1HR); Alana Jantke two from three (1 HR), Eagles Jainayah Johncock two from two.
Fielding - Eagles Hayley Wiseman five strikeouts; Squaws Alana Jantke two strikeouts
Shields def Roadrunners 3-0
What a cracker of a game this one was.
Jess Jolly had the pitching duties for roadrunners and with a tight field behind her they kept shields scoreless until the top of the seventh.
Shields also returned the favour keeping roadrunners scoreless with only Brooke Matcham and Jess Jolly having safe hits until the seventh dig.
Taylor Darby kicked off shields last at bat with a safe hit followed by Mel Balek getting herself a two base hit bringing Taylor home to score the first run of the game.
The safe hits continued for tigers with Dannielle Miegel, Porscha Shepperd and Stacey Hanley all having safe hits to bring in another two runs.
Roadrunners last at bat was shut down quickly with no runs scored by an extremely tight tigers infield that only seen Kasha Judge make it onto the base with a beautiful hit to centre field.
Best at bat - Shields Stacey Hanley and Dannielle Miegel two from three; Roadrunners Kasha Judge one from two.
Best in field - Shields Luka woods nine put outs; Roadrunners Jessica Jolly six strike outs, one put out, two assists
B Grade
Squaws def Eagles 38-6
This game started with both pitchers in control with only four batters up for both sides.
In the second the Squaws batters had some well-placed hits combined with patience for the right ball to score 10 runs. Again Squaws infield combined to not allow any Eagles runners to score.
Squaws combination of youth and experience combined with aggressive base running scored another 19 runs. In the third eagles batters started to find gaps in the field and made a comeback scoring six runs.
Squaws batting dominance continued in the fourth with another nine runs. Eagles are in the process of rebuilding and the encouragement both teams gave each other is a credit to both clubs.
Although there was a massive score difference both teams had a lot of positives from the game
Batting - Suzie Scanlon five from five; Gemma fowler four from five; Marlee Anderson four from six (2 HRs)
Roadrunners def Shields 15-1
Shields started the game in the batter's box with Airlie Hartwich having a beautiful safe hit to right field but were unable to score any runs before roadies made their third out.
Brooke Niendorf was the only one to hit safely for roadies in their first at bat.
Shields were kept scoreless again in the second. Roadies went through their line up in the second at bat with multiple safe hits including two base hits to Bronwyn Warland and Tanya Habner helping to cross seven runs for that dig.
Tigers went again with the bat and managed to cross one run with a massive home run to Shannon Carr.
Roadies went again with the bat and crossed another eight runs with multiple safe hits to the outfield.
Best at bat - Shields Shannon Carr, Airlie Hartwich, Kesby Turner-Wiebreck one from two; Roadrunners Brooke Niendorf three from three
Best in field - Shields Tara Welsh three strike outs, one put out; Roadrunners Tanya Habner two strike outs, one put out, four assists
U16s
Squaws def Eagles 10-4
Squaws batters started the game on fire with some great safe hits from their experienced batters scoring the maximum five runs allowed.
Ella Wiseman (Eagles) had a beautiful two baser outfield hit before Ella Simpson (Squaws) was dominant on the pitchers plate striking out all three outs.
Squaws patience in the batter's box meant runners where able to advance around the bases. Squaws infield continued to have control of the game getting the outs before Eagles could score.
Overall the experience of the Squaws team was too much for the young Eaglettes. Special mention for hits for first year players Makyra Sweeney, Ashlyn Green and Kailey Miller, also Kaianne Colbung Ware for a good first ever game.
Batting - Squaws Codee Wheare two from three; Mahlia Vlassco second from second; Bella Francis one from two; Ashlyn Green one from two; Eagles Ella Wiseman one from one.
Fielding - Squaws Ella Simpson five strikeouts; Eagles Rahni Wiseman two strikeouts.
Roadrunners def Shields 11-4
Tanayah D'Agostini took on the pitching duties for roadies and shut shields down quickly with three quick outs before kicking off the roadies batting with a cracker two base hit to left field.
Roadies scored five runs in their first at bat. Shields tried again with the bat and scored one run before great pitching from Tanayah sent them back into the field.
Aimee Colbung-ware had the pitching job for tigers and found her groove in her second fielding dig quickly sending roadies back into the field.
Shields started at the top of their line up again and found some momentum with safe hits to Lily Ornsby, Kimberlee Fauser and a home run bomb to Airlie Hartwich picking up three runs for shields.
Roadies responded quickly with another five runs including a massive home run to Jessica Woolford.
Best at bat - Shields Jasmine Tiller one from one; Roadrunners Jessica Woolford two from two.
Best in field - Shields: Aimee Colbung Ware two strike outs, two assist; Roadrunners Tanaya D'Agostini three strike outs, two put outs, three assists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.