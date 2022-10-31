Port Lincoln Tennis Association got their season underway with Men's Monday Night doubles.
It was the first cab off the rank, although we could only get one set in before the rain came which turned the rest of the night into a social catch up.
Wednesday night ladies had windy conditions which challenged some of the ladies who were taking to the court for the first time in many years.
Juniors had the best conditions out of all the competitions with teams full of very keen players. Friday night mixed tennis also turned on the weather with the BBQ fired up with Raw meat store once again sponsoring this competition.
Orange and Green ball players will start this week at Stevenson Street courts 9.00am for some doubles action.
Friday Night Mixed Tennis
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies nine sets 69 games and Sportspower Superstore seven sets 64 games
In the match of the round Boat Supplies got off to a great start with Nathan Beljon and Mitchell Bailey pulling out the big shots to win 6-4.
Their men were on fire with Andrew Casanova and Matt Bailey dominating their match. Sportspower got their first set on the scoresheet through some superb shots from Corine Shillabeer and Trini Kennedy.
This was backed up by Toni Haddow and Jordan McCurry who levelled the scores leading into the singles. Ryan Cocks and Darcy Goldfinch kept the sets rolling with big wins in their matches.
Boat Supplies got back into the match with wins to Nathan Beljon, Andrew Casanova and when Tarnia Rowley was too consistent for her opponent the sets were locked at 6 all which set the stage for a big final round.
Jack Bradford and Toni Haddow got their team in the hunt with hard hitting but this was when Boat Supplies took control of the match winning the next three sets with Matt Bailey and Jess Stoakes sealing the deal for their team with a 6-4 win.
Best players Andrew Casanova and Toni Haddow
Bendigo Bank 11 sets 88 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental five sets 60 games
Best players Edward Kutny and Cindy Cabot
Junior Tennis
Federer 6 sets 54 games defeated Barty 6 sets 49 games
In the doubles Barty got off to a great start with Javier Keatley and Jack Hatzimanolis playing some great shots to get their teams first win on the board.
This was backed up by Chase Vanderwal and Lucy Hatzimanolis who had the shots to record another win. Federer got their first win on the board through the efforts of Braydon Foote and Angus Stoakes who had great ball placement.
Their second set was on the board through the efforts of Harlee Freeman and Nate Glass who had to work hard winning their match 64.
Going into the singles the sets were locked with Federer taking a one game advantage. Zierra Keatley got her first win for the season which was backed up by her brother Javier who played a polished game. Ruby Cabot was in early season form winning her match.
Barty rallied with wins to Vanderwal, Stella Hatzimanolis but Federer continued to rake up the sets with wins to Bolu Ekujumi, Angas Stoakes and when Harlee Freeman recorded a win in his match their team was home by five games
McDonalds Best players Harlee Freeman
Djokovic seven sets 63 games defeated Nadal five sets 44 games
McDonalds Best players Chelsea Jude
Alcott nine sets 59 games defeated DeMinaur three sets 20 games
McDonalds Best players Harry Williams
