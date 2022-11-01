Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln golf: another big field for Saturday

By Ross Sharrad
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All smiles after a big day on the fairway, left to right, Haydn Myers, Reeta Devi and Jason Verhees. Picture supplied.

Here's a recap of all the action from six big days of Golf at the Port Lincoln Golf Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.