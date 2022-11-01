Here's a recap of all the action from six big days of Golf at the Port Lincoln Golf Club.
October 29
One hundred and three players took part in Saturday's competitions, with four visitors from Barossa Valley, Coffin Bay and Port Neill Golf Clubs. The day was sponsored by the Port Lincoln Hotel.
The Men's Monthly Medal was also a feature and the winners were Haydn Myers with 75 in A Grade, Jason Verhees with 84 in B Grade and Paul Oldacre won C Grade with 89 off the stick.
In the handicap divisions, the A Grade winner was Matt Parker with 68 nett from Haydn Myers on 69. Nett 70 won B Grade, with Jason Verhees winning from Dave Sargent on 71. Maurie Barry had the score of the day to win C Grade with 66 from Paul Oldacre on 69.
Rundowns went to Josh Hausler 69, Rex Bichard 70, Michael Kenny and Ben Kotz on 71 and Garry Downey, Ryan Cottrell and Flick Daniells scored 72.
In the Women's division, Reeta Devi won their Stableford event with 40 points from Michelle Smith on 38, with her new driving iron!
NTP Winners were Peter Fare, Gavin Cheriton, Daryl Evans, Boyd McCurry and Tony Dragun,
October 28
Last Friday's twilight teams event attracted twenty teams and 78 players. A great turnout for this popular event and still not too late to join in for this end-of-working-week outing over Summer.
October 27
Sponsored by Spot On Fishing, twenty women played a Stableford competition on Thursday.
The winner was Liz Weatherspoon with 37 points from Jo Higgins on 35, who counted out Helen George and Val Sharrad, with Josie Bacchus on 33 points.
NTP winners were Elaine Pierik, Libby Dolphin and Jo Higgins.
October 26
Wednesday's Men's Day was sponsored by The Marina Hotel and sixty men and a visitor took to the field.
Chas Chambers had the score of the day and won A Grade with 41 points from Scott Lombe on 37. B Grade was won by Juri Berzins with 40 from George Mayhew 38, and Garry Diwney took out C Grade with 38 from Graeme Parker on 35.
Rundowns went to Mark Butt 38, Jordon Hind, Warren Rosman and John Strycharski on 36 and Wayne Smith with 34 points.
There were eight par-three birdies, coming from Scott Lombe, Jordon Hind, Warren Rosman, Josh Hausler, Greg Cotton, Rex Bichard, Tony Dragun and Peter Watherston.
October 25
Tuesday's twilight event winner was Steve Forstner with 21 points from Ryan Lack 20 and Huey Rosalia on a countback with 19 points.
October 23
Sunday's mixed Stableford competition saw Liz Weatherspoon winning with 40 points from Dave Bellchambers 37 and Ashley Durdin on 36.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.