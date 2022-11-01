The first cruise ship in Port Lincoln in over two and half years will be in Port Lincoln tomorrow.
The P&O Pacific Explorer arriving in Port Lincoln on Wednesday November 2 is one of 104 cruise visits scheduled for South Australia in 2022/23, which is a record breaking number, as this will surpass the 82 visits in 2018/19.
This follows the first cruise which arrived in Adelaide on Tuesday November 1 of the same ship.
Kangaroo Island saw its first cruise ship arrive last month, as almost 1,600 passengers disembarked the Princess Cruises' Coral Princess.
The Pacific Explorer will arrive in Port Lincoln tomorrow at 6:30am, and passengers will disembark the ship at 8:30am.
A ceremony will begin at 9:45am where a plaque will be unveiled which will signify the Pacific Explorer's maiden voyage.
Cruise ships have not come to Port Lincoln since early 2020, and the P&O Pacific Explorer will be arriving from Adelaide through a four-night 'Southern Getaway' voyage.
Aboard will be nearly 1,600 passengers and more than 800 crew. 12 cruise visits are scheduled for Port Lincoln through to April 2023.
Expedition cruises will make additional visits to smaller ports and anchorages around the Eyre Peninsula, which will include Coffin Bay, Cape Donington, Flinders Island, and Boston Island.
Other cruise ships set to arrive in Port Lincoln in the coming months will be The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess will be arriving in Port Lincoln, which will have up to 2,590 passengers and 1,100 crew; and the Holland America's Noordam, will be carrying up to 1,916 passengers and 800 crew.
Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said before the pandemic, cruise was worth $145 million South Australia.
"It brings international tourists who will spend in regional South Australia, and it means more work for tourism operators in the regions like the Eyre Peninsula," Ms Bettison said.
Ms Bettison said passengers on the Pacific Explorer had booked tours with local operators in Port Lincoln.
Carnival Australia and P&O Cruises Australia President, Marguerite Fitzgerald said the organisation was working to rebuild a $5 billion cruise industry, and that the destinations around the state would play a big part in that renewal.
"Every cruise destination is important to us, and we know that Port Lincoln is one of the most popular with our guests," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"It is great to know that, as Pacific Explorer begins the first of its two homeported seasons in Adelaide, Port Lincoln is also sharing in the opportunity that this involves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.