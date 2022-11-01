Port Lincoln Times

First cruise ship to arrive in Port Lincoln in more than two years comes tomorrow

Updated November 1 2022 - 1:34am, first published 12:45am
The first cruise ship to arrive in Port Lincoln in more than two years in the P&O Pacific Explorer is coming to the city tomorrow. Picture Flinders Ports Holdings.

