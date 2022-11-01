Port Lincoln Times

Commercial fishers to hold event on fish stocks and recreational quotas

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:05am, first published 5:00am
Snapper stocks are on the decline and need to be manmaged better according to a concerned group of local fishers and sellers. Picture by Shutterstock.

A group of concerned commercial fishers and sellers will hold a community information night next week about declining fish stocks and the need for recreational fishing quotas across South Australia.

