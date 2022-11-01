Commercial fishers to hold event on fish stocks and recreational quotas

A group of concerned commercial fishers and sellers will hold a community information night next week about declining fish stocks and the need for recreational fishing quotas across South Australia.
Commercial fisher of more than 40 years Hugh Bayly, alongside Gavin Myers of Myers Seafood and Craig McCathie of The Fresh Fish Place have invited the public to the information event at the Coffin Bay Yacht Club at 7.30pm, November 8.
"Our local fish supply is nothing like it was 10-20 years ago. The fisherman are seeing it with their own eyes," Mr Bayly said.
The group are worried in particular about an overall decline of snapper, whiting, garfish and squid fisheries.
"There' some clear steps we need to take to make it a lot better than it is now, and it's for everybody's benefit," Mr Bayly said.
Among the steps the group is suggesting are a total allowable recreational catch (TARC) for recreational fishers across the state.
The group believes the way to achieve this is through recreational fishing licenses and a mandatory reporting app to be used by individuals when they catch and keep a fish.
Mr Bayly said the commercial fishers have nothing against recreational fishing, but argue where quota rules currently applied to primary producers, they should to apply to recreational anglers as well.
"There's no sense in quota-ing one group if you don't quota the other users. So to manage the fish stocks properly everybody has to come on board and share the responsibility of doing that," he said.
Mr Bayly added that he respected recreational fishing and didn't "want a fight", but without more data and research funding to look at what fish are coming out of the water and where, the fishery would continue to be improperly managed.
The money earned from a state recreational fishing license program, and the data gleaned from a mandatory reporting app, would allow the state government to better manage South Australia's fish stocks, Mr Bayly said.
"The government has been really slow to do the right thing by everybody really."
"As an important natural resource that we all own, every South Australian owns it, we're doing a pretty poor job at managing it."
Mr Bayly said be believed his group's position on introducing a recreational quota had wide support in the commercial fishing industry.
He also said some environmental factors were at play, but that overfishing played an outsized role in declining fish stocks.
Port Lincoln Times contacted the state's recreational fishing peak body, RecFish SA, for comment but did not receive an official response.
