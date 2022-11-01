Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln tourism operators and tourism officials on the return of cruise ships

Updated November 1 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourism officials in Port Lincoln believe cruise ship passengers will spend thousands in the local areas during their time in the city, as first cruise ship in the Pacific Explorer will arrive tomorrow. Picture Flinders Holding Ports.

Tourism officials in Port Lincoln have said the return of cruise ships will bring thousands of visitors into the region who book tours and experiences and spend money at businesses on the Eyre Peninsula.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.