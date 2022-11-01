Tourism officials in Port Lincoln have said the return of cruise ships will bring thousands of visitors into the region who book tours and experiences and spend money at businesses on the Eyre Peninsula.
The first cruise ship to come to Port Lincoln in more than two years will arrive in the city Wednesday, November 2. A ceremony unveiling a plaque to signify the Pacific Explorer's maiden journey will occur on the same day at 9:45am.
Eyre Peninsula regional tourism chair Ryan Viney said the return of international cruises to the Eyre Peninsula would be "a positive sign" for the region's tourism recovery and a sector which experienced "significant disruption" over the past couple of years.
"Cruise ships strengthen tourism and hospitality, bringing in thousands of visitors who book tours and experiences and spend in local businesses - helping grow our visitor economy on the Eyre Peninsula," Mr Viney said.
Naomi Blacker, Manager of Economic Development and Tourism at the City of Port Lincoln, said the council's cruise team was well prepared for the arrival of the Pacific Explorer.
"We look forward to activating our new cruise terminal at Brennan's Jetty and showcasing Port Lincoln and the southern Eyre Peninsula to its passengers," she said.
"We recognise the significant benefits of cruising with passengers and crew supporting our business and tour operators when here but also, importantly, providing positive word of mouth and repeat visitation in the months and years to come."
South Australian tour operator Peter Crettenden whose Swagabout Tours specialises in tours of his hometown, Port Lincoln, is taking busloads of Pacific Explorer passengers to see the sights.
Mr Crettenden said he was looking forward to the return of cruise ships, which bring in thousands of potential customers.
"I am very pleased to see the ships back and to hear there are a record number of visits booked for South Australia this cruise season," Mr Crettenden said.
"I am running two half-day Swagabout tours, taking passengers to the spectacular bays and coastline around Port Lincoln.
"From Fishery Bay to Whaler's Way Sanctuary, Cape Wiles to Winter Hill Lookout - it is all part of the 'rugged coastal discovery tour', and there's no better way to experience one of the best parts of the state."
