Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln businesses owners on preparing for cruise ship season

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:32am, first published November 1 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Del Giornos duty manager Shayane McDonald said the businesses would have extra staff on with cruise ship season beginning. Picture Tristan Tobin.

Local businesses owners in Port Lincoln shared what they have been doing to prepare for the return of cruise ships, which has included clocking on more staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.