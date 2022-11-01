Local businesses owners in Port Lincoln shared what they have been doing to prepare for the return of cruise ships, which has included clocking on more staff.
Del Giornos duty manager Shayane McDonald said the team had to do some shift swapping in the process with cruise ships returning which involved adding on one more staff member than usual.
"Food prep wise we did have to make sure that we had a decent amount of seafood in the restaurant...seafood is a favourite definitely," Ms McDonald said.
Ms McDonald said the team was looking forward to seeing the return of cruise ships and all those onboard.
"We love it it brings them in and all the locals do not mind it too they still come in on cruise ship days," Ms McDonald said.
Owner of Doug Watson Mensware Robe Watson said he too would be ensuring he would keep another staff member on when cruise ships arrive.
"With us the cruise ships are a bit hit and miss," Mr Watson said. "Sometimes we get a number of passengers in that are interested in buying, lots of times they are looking but we still get a great opportunity to talk to them about our city."
Mr Watson said to have cruise ships return was a "brilliant" opportunity for the city to promote itself to people who would not normally come this far from their base, and he and his team would be encouraging them to visit again.
"Particularly Melbourne and Sydney people it is a great way to promote the city to them," Mr Watson said.
Mr Watson said he would like to see more signage pointing to the Liverpool Street shopping precinct, however, he made mention that the local cruise ship guides and volunteers do a good job in giving visitors guidance on where they can find the main attractions and different shops.
