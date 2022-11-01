Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council officials welcome Pacific Explorer at plaque presentation

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 2 2022 - 2:15am, first published November 1 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty and council chief executive Matthew Morgan presented a plaque to the Pacific Explorer on its maiden journey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.