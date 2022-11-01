Port Lincoln Mayor Brad Flaherty and council chief executive Matthew Morgan presented a plaque to the Pacific Explorer on its maiden journey.
The plaque was presented to officials from the Pacific Explorer in the morning as people were leaving the Pacific Explorer which arrived in Port Lincoln on Wednesday November 2.
The Pacific Explorer is the first cruise ship to arrive in Port Lincoln in more than two years.
Cr Flaherty began proceedings with an acknowledgement of country. He also went onto thank Chair of the Eyre Peninsula Tourism group Ryan Viney, Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula's Annabelle Hender and Andrew McKinnon from the South Australian Tourism Commission for attending the ceremony.
"Welcome to Boston Bay and the city of Port Lincoln," Cr Flaherty said.
"I think the opportunity for us to reestablish our cruise format in Boston Bay as an ongoing thing for Pacific Explorer and other vessels that might come through is a great opportunity."
Cr Flaherty said COVID-19 impacted a number of places around Australia as well as across the world, as he noted that this is the "first visible opportunity" to see the tourism start to move again in the area.
"Thanks very much for your participation and welcome to the city of Port Lincoln."
