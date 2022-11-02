Port Lincoln's Kim Pearce was happy to see cruise ships return as it gave them a chance to showcase the best of Port Lincoln on bus tours.
Ms Pearce, of at Eyre Peninsula Bus Charters, said they had run five different types of tours.
"We run Port Lincoln sites which is a short 90-minute tour where we just go around the main street and we tell them all local information ffrom the schools to the weather, to the rainfall, the population," Ms Pearce said.
"We start on the wharf telling them about silos and the two big a's - in aquaculture and agriculture - and then we head down to the marina and show them the largest commercial fishing fleet in the southern hemisphere."
Ms Pearce said the tour also involved information on fisheries in the region.
"We take them up to Winters Hill lookout so they can get a photograph of the ship and it shows how wide spread Port Lincoln actually is," Ms Pearce said.
"Everyone had a good time and everyone thanked us, they said how wonderful it was and a lot of them said they would like to come back to Port Lincoln."
Ms Pearce said another tour was Taste of Port Lincoln, which involves a tour of the city before the bus made its way Boston Bay Winery.
"We do for a full day 15 tours, so flooive Port Lincoln sites, up to four Taste of Port Lincoln tours, two wine and wildlife tours, two seafood tours and two Journey On Eyres where we go to Farm Beach and Dutton Bay," Ms Pearce said.
"We provide the hop on hop off bus buses doing the circuits and the shuttle buses running from ship to town."
Ms Pearce said the business was looking forward to a boom now the season had kicked-off.
"We love working with ships, it is fabulous and bring on the international ones too... the Noordam is our first international on December 17," Ms Pearce said.
"That is a full day everything will be full, all the tours will be full and you get a real buzz off of the cruise ships and you want to show off your backyard."
Ms Pearce said she would be encouraging people to make return visits.
"I designed all the tours to share the love around all different businesses not only in Port Lincoln but also out at Farmbeach, Dutton Bay and the Woolshed out there," Ms Pearce said.
"You want everyone to be a part of it... it does not get much better than the cruise ships."
Ms Pearce said the business has stuck with the original program it ran with before the pandemic.
"You can have family oriented tours up to Glen Forrest tourism park and the parents can have a glass of wine and a cheese board up there and show the children the animals," Ms Pearce said.
"There is a different tour for everyone... people can go to the Fresh Fish Place and get wonderful fish and chips but they also get to learn all about the fishing industry."
Ms Pearce said these fishing based tours also involved visits to the Axel Stenross Maritime Museum, where people can have the opportunity to learn all about the history of fishing in Port Lincoln.
"We are trying to offer something for everyone."
