House of the Week | The perfect location

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR -
If you're after a property with lots of potential, then look no further. With the perfect location overlooking Dickens Park and playground, this is a great family home and across the road is every child's dream.
This brick maisonette has all of the conveniences within a short stroll to the Shepherd Ave shopping hub. The butchers, bakery and deli are almost at your doorstep, or wander across the road for a picnic in the park where the kids have access to their very own playground. With a location like this, the opportunities are endless.
This home has three bedrooms, plus a sunroom, giving you the option to use as is, as a kids playroom, office or even a fourth bedroom.
You'll find air conditioned comfort in the large living room with polished floorboards that lead to the combined kitchen and dining room.
All three bedrooms are carpeted. There's one bathroom, consisting of a combined shower and bath, and vanity. The toilet is separate adjoining the laundry and the linen press located in the hallway.
There is also a large garden shed and fully fenced yard with double gates.
Currently tenanted at $230 p/w until April 2023. First home buyers or investors, this opportunity won't last long.
