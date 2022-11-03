Port Lincoln Times

Charlton and Wayback cricket clubs go head to head to mark big milestones

By Lachlan Smith
November 4 2022 - 10:00am
Charlton Cricket Club's 1967/68 premiership photo - Charlton Cricket Club and Wayback Cricket Club will be going head to head to celebrate both club's milestones, as Charlton is celebrating its 100 year anniversary, while Wayback is celebrating 75 years. Picture supplied.

Charlton Cricket Club will be celebrating 100 years since its formation at an upcoming event.

