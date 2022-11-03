Charlton Cricket Club will be celebrating 100 years since its formation at an upcoming event.
The event will be held at Boston Football Club on Saturday November 5.
Wayback Cricket Club will also be celebrating its 75th anniversary, as the two clubs will be going head to head in a special round to celebrate the two milestones.
Both A grade and B grade cricket teams will be battling it out at Ravendale, where people will be able to watch the game over drinks and a barbecue under shade.
Charlton Cricket Club committee member Emma Lewis said the official event to celebrate 100 years of Charlton would begin inside the Boston Football Club at 6pm, where there will be memorabilia on display, and the club's life members will serve as guest speakers throughout the night from different eras.
"There will be a three course sit down dinner and highlights and some lowlights of our clubs history over the whole hundred years," Ms Lewis said.
"We will have an overview of the first 50 years and then we are going to go through the decades."
Charlton Cricket Club secretary Pip Murphy said the guest speakers will be talking about the decade most relevant to them.
"The eldest speaker is in his 80s so starting from the 1960s onwards," Ms Murphy said.
"We have got every premiership photo, past uniforms, photos and scorebooks."
There will also be newspaper clippings from years gone by starting right back to 1922.
"The club has collected some of the history and some has been passed down from our life members," Ms Lewis said.
"The cricket club was originally formed for social games in the early years and they then played competitively in the association before it moved to Tumby Bay."
Emma said there was a recess for a few years just before the Second World War and then again during the war.
"They reconfigured and joined Tumby Bay and then moved down to Port Lincoln," Ms Lewis said.
"There are photos of the first pitch at Charlton Gully."
Ms Lewis said a lot of the club's history records had been lost some time ago in a housefire.
"We do not have a lot of physical evidence from that anymore but we moved to Lincoln as an A grade team and we have built up our club from being an A grade B grade to introducing colts teams over the past 40 years," Emma said.
Ms Murphy said attendees on the night would hear from guest speakers between meals, with plans to wrap up the event at around 10pm.
Ms Lewis said each of the club's life members would be presented with a gift on the night, as well as a Team of the Century being announced.
The club's home ground is Poole Oval, and over the past five years the club has built cricket nets at Kirton Oval where players train each week.
"Our home has been the Great Northern Hotel since the 1960s...our honour boards and premiership photos live at the Northern," Ms Murphy said.
People can purchase a ticket to the event for $50 at Buy Charlton Cricket Club 100th Year Dinner tickets, SA 2022 | Moshtix
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.