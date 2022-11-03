An introduction of a permit system to camp on the beach, commencing from December 15 2022.

Capping of numbers to 20 caravans per night.

Allocation of 10 extra sites (30 caravans per night) for local residents during the month of January and the Easter holidays.

Banning of camping in the Perlubie Beach carpark.

Allocating of a set area on the beach for campers.

Beach fires to only occur in portable firepits and campers to bring their own wood.



Allocation of certain beach shelters for day-use only with flexibility being in place for local scout and school group's camping trips to the beach.

Banning of the emptying of grey water tanks onto the beach and introduction of the rule that all campers must have a self-contained toilet system.