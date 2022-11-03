Port Lincoln Times

Perlubie Beach Reference Group's initial recommendations for management of the beach

Updated November 3 2022 - 3:09pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Perlubie Beach Reference Group has outlined its initial recommendations for the future management of the beach for District Council of Streaky Bay's consideration. Picture file.

The Perlubie Beach Reference Group has outlined its initial recommendations for the future management of the beach for District Council of Streaky Bay's consideration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.