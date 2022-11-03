The Perlubie Beach Reference Group has outlined its initial recommendations for the future management of the beach for District Council of Streaky Bay's consideration.
The Perlubie Beach Reference Group had its meeting last week to work through the results of the recent community survey, and to develop the initial recommendations for the future management of Perlubie Beach.
This group includes local residents and councillors from the District Council of Streaky Bay, and members have put forward several recommendations for council's consideration and adoption.
These recommendations included:
Project lead and council's General Manager of Prosperity Ms Penny Williams said they needed a "balanced approach" while developing the management measures recommendations.
"Considering the beach has been a camping spot for some families for over 60 years, consideration needed to be undertaken to ensure the interests of local residents, campers and local families who have camped at the beach for multiple generations were met," Ms Williams said.
Local resident and reference group member, Brenton Lynch said the development of recommendations for council's consideration had been challenging when finding a balance of everyone's desires.
"As a reference group the approach we have undertaken was to ensure we have aligned each recommendation with the results from the survey," Mr Lynch said.
"I think this approach will ensure the most equitable outcomes for all."
Council chief executive Damian Carter said adopting these new management measures would be the start of the organisation's journey to manage the beach.
"We came into this process knowing that the implementation of the proposed management model might not be an initial success with learning lessons to come," Mr Carter said.
Mr Carter said further reference group meetings have been set to look at the success of the initial measures and to make further recommendation for the refinement of these measures.
"In saying this council has put its best foot forward through undertaking extensive consultation, including undertaking a survey which had a record number of responses," Mr Carter said.
Council has stated the reference group's recommendations will be considered for adoption at the November council meeting.
Council officers will work in the background to ensure any adopted management measures will be able to be introduced by the December 15 2022.
