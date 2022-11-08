Port Lincoln Times

City of Port Lincoln Council begin first stages of Whait Reserve project

By Lachlan Smith
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:05pm, first published 1:11pm
EP Civil and Earthmoving's Marcus Leschen (left) and Beau Jenkins alongside City of Port Lincoln Councils Manager Open Spaces Jaedyn Rayner at Whait Reserve where a new network of paths are being installed throughout the site. Picture Lachlan Smith.

City of Port Lincoln Council has started the first stages of the Wait Reserve project, which has involved sub contractors installing external footpaths around the park.

