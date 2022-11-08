City of Port Lincoln Council has started the first stages of the Wait Reserve project, which has involved sub contractors installing external footpaths around the park.
The Wait Reserve project was announced earlier in the year and it is half funded by council and half funded by the state government for a total amount of around $650 000.
City of Port Lincoln Council chief executive Matthew Morgan said the project includes external footpaths leading into the park which were completed in recent weeks, as well as upgrades within the park which include a new network of footpaths within to make the it fully accessible.
"There will be some solar lighting going into the park so it will be lit at night time and there will be a new public toilet," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said this would be the first reserve in this suburb of Port Lincoln to have a public toilet.
"There will be some upgrades to the play space so some new play equipment which will be going into that reserve which was a co-design with the Lincoln Garden's Primary School students," Mr Morgan said.
"They helped select and choose some of the equipment that will go into the play space."
Mr Morgan said the yarning circle that is set to be installed at Wait Reserve was organised in conjunction with Gabalidi Garngoo Association Inc, which would be a circular arrangement with seating, and this will also feature the stolen generation memorial.
Mr Morgan said the first part of the work being done currently is the footpath network.
"That will be complete within a fortnight and then before Christmas we will see the solar lighting go in and the public toilet," Mr Morgan said.
"In the first two or three months of next year we will see the play space area go in as well as the yarning circle and some of the other softer elements within the park."
Mr Morgan said people will still be able to use the basketball court and the existing play space as contractors will be working around these areas when installing the new elements to the site.
He said council was managing the project and had employed local sub contractors to do the work which included EP Civil working on the footpaths and the other early works within the reserve.
"They have done all the external footpaths as well and then there will be a local building contractor to put together the public toilet and install solar lights," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said it would need to be a certified play space installer who does the playspace installing.
"Some of the components are still out to market at the moment as the plays pace components are currently out to tender so that closes in a couple of weeks with a view of being installed at the end of the year," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said the new play space would be in an adventure style nature play area under the trees on one of the corners of the park.
He said the dual naming process would be a separate process to installing the yarning circle.
"We will be working through the dual naming of the reserve which will take a bit longer but we will be working through that with the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation," Mr Morgan said.
"They are the native title owners for the Port Lincoln area."
Mr Morgan said this is the first time council had been through a dual naming process, and that the organisation would be working to develop a procedure around working through that process.
"Once we have worked out the procedure on how groups want that to work moving forwards we will be able to implement that across other areas in Port Lincoln," Mr Morgan said.
Mr Morgan said once the stolen generation and the yarning circle are installed, there would be some interpretive signage that tells the story of the stolen generation and the importance of yarning circles to first nations culture.
He said council was planning on holding an opening event to display all the new components of the park to the public.
Mr Morgan said although council had not made direct contact with organsations like West Coast Youth who utilise the reserve for their activities, he said he believes the more facilities installed within activity zones, the better it will be for organisations such as these.
"Particularly when they are looking at coordinating activities for youth I think upgrades to these sorts of amenities are going to contribute and make that a better process," Mr Morgan said.
